Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / MobiKwik posts loss of Rs 56.03 crore in FY25 even as revenue rises 34%

MobiKwik posts loss of Rs 56.03 crore in FY25 even as revenue rises 34%

MobiKwik's FY25 loss stands at Rs 121.5 crore despite 34 per cent rise in annual revenue; user base hits 176 million, company to focus on AI-driven expansion

MobiKwik

MobiKwik’s revenue from operations grew by 1.43 per cent to Rs 267.78 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 264.98 crore in Q4FY24. (Photo: Reuters)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm MobiKwik reported a wider consolidated loss of Rs 56.03 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25 (Q4FY25), as compared to Rs 67 lakh in Q4FY24. The company’s loss rose from Rs 55.2 crore in Q3FY25.
 
For the full financial year (FY25), the Gurugram-based company recorded a loss of Rs 121.5 crore, as compared to a profit of Rs 14 crore in the previous fiscal, FY24.
 
MobiKwik’s revenue from operations grew by 1.43 per cent to Rs 267.78 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 264.98 crore in Q4FY24. Sequentially, operational revenue slipped marginally by 0.6 per cent from Rs 269.47 crore in Q3FY25.
 
 
However, revenue from operations for the fintech company grew 33.9 per cent for the entire FY25 to Rs 1,192.49 crore from Rs 890.31 crore in the previous financial year. 

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

One Mobikwik share price slips 6% on posting Q4 results; here's why

Upasana Taku

Fintech industry to grow with digital expansion: MobiKwik's Upasana Taku

MobiKwik

MobiKwik to enter stock broking business, incorporates new subsidiary

MobiKwik

One Mobikwik Systems to enter stock broking business; shares fall 4%

MobiKwik

Mobikwik stock rebounds 54% from record low in 3 days on heavy volumes

 
The company’s expenses rose 22 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis from Rs 265.70 crore in Q4FY24 to Rs 324.28 crore in Q4FY25. Sequentially, expenses grew 2.2 per cent from Rs 317.14 crore in Q3FY25.
 
Expenses were recorded at Rs 1,271.88 crore for the entire FY25, a 49 per cent increase from Rs 853.09 crore in FY24.
 
Payment gateway costs were the largest contributor to the company’s expenditure. In Q4FY25, these expenses accounted for Rs 147.05 crore, comprising 45.3 per cent of the company’s total expenditure.
 
The company’s user base was recorded at 176.4 million customers. It added 4.4 million new customers in Q4FY25. In FY25, the company added 20.6 million new users.
 
MobiKwik has 4.59 million merchants, with the company taking on board 76,000 new merchants in the fourth quarter. In FY25, it added 0.53 million new merchants in total.
 
“Our Payments Business has shown remarkable strength, growing threefold year-over-year. Our focus for this year will be to leverage AI as a growth catalyst – to accelerate go-to-market, drive revenue growth, and expand margins through intelligent automation,” said Upasana Taku, Executive Director, co-founder and chief financial officer (CFO), One MobiKwik Systems.
 

More From This Section

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip

MediaTek to start rolling out world's smallest chip from September

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Embassy Reit raises Rs 2,000 crore debt to refinance existing loans

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

Thane road, tunnel tender row: HC denies relief to L&T, okays bid opening

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

DLF plans to launch housing projects worth Rs 17K cr in FY26 to boost sales

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

CloudSEK sees 5-fold jump in valuation in $19 million fundraise round

Topics : MobiKwik Fintech sector Fintech firms Fintech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon