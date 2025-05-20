Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / DLF jumps 6% on posting healthy Q4 results; PAT up 39% YoY, Rev up 14%

DLF jumps 6% on posting healthy Q4 results; PAT up 39% YoY, Rev up 14%

DLF share price gained momentum after the company posted a 39 per cent rise in profit and a 14 per cent increase in revenue

DLF announced that it has sold nearly 41 per cent of its offerings in its super-luxury Dahlias

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

DLF share price gained 6.1 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹783 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q4 results. 
 
At 12:06 PM, DLF shares were down 3.74 per cent at ₹764.95 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.19 per cent at 81,905.25. DLF market capitalisation stood at ₹2,137.93 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹698.3 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹226.85 per share. 

DLF Q4 results 2025 

The company released its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on Monday, after market hours. The consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹1282.2 crore as compared to ₹920.71 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), rising 39 per cent. The company's revenue from operations in Q4 stood at ₹3,127.58 crore as against ₹2,734.84 crore a year ago, up 14 per cent.
 
 
The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹1,198 crore. Besides, the gross margin stood at 47 per cent in Q4. 
 
In FY25, the company recorded a net sales booking of ₹21,223 crore. DLF also recorded a net cash surplus generation of ₹5,302 crore during the period.  
ALSO READ: Q4 Results Today

Also Read

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

DLF plans to launch housing projects worth Rs 17K cr in FY26 to boost sales

DLF

DLF Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 39% to ₹1,282 crore; revenue up 46%

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Q4 results today: BEL, DLF, Pfizer, Power Grid Corp on May 19; see list

PremiumAakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer at DLF Home Developers

Looking to monetise existing land banks: DLF Home Developers' Aakash Ohri

share Market

Hotel, realty stocks under pressure, slip up to 7% on Friday; here's why

DLF dividend

The company's board has recommended a dividend of ₹6 per equity share of the face value of ₹ 2 each for FY 2024-25 i.e. (300 per cent), subject to the approval of the shareholders.

About DLF

DLF is India's leading real estate developer and has close to eight decades of track record of sustained growth, customer satisfaction, and innovation. DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed an area of more than 352 million square feet. DLF Group has 280 msf of development potential across residential and commercial segments including current projects under execution and the identified pipeline. The group has an annuity portfolio of over 45 msf. DLF is primarily engaged in the business of the development and sale of residential properties and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty below 25,900; Auto index falls 1%

share market stock market trading

Why did Redington share hit all-time high on May 20? check reasons here

Online trading, Trading

Gujarat Gas shares rise 6% after Q4 profit jump; key highlights here

NDTV logo

Adani group stock zooms 34% in 2 trading days; what's behind the rally?

Bitcoin, crypto

Bitcoin eyes $110,000 as institutional interest fuels bullish momentum

Topics : DLF BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q4 Results Buzzing stocks stock market trading MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon