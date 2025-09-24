Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,15,700; Silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,40,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,15,700, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,40,100.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,06,060.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,700 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,16,090 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,850.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,06,060, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,06,410.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,06,210.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,40,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,50,100.
US gold held steady near a record high on Wednesday as investors assessed US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious comments on interest rate cuts while awaiting a key inflation report due later in the week for further policy cues.
Spot gold held its ground at $3,762.05 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,790.82 on Tuesday.
US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.6 per cent to $3,794.50.
Spot silver was steady at $44.02 per ounce, platinum remained unchanged at $1,478.15 and palladium fell 0.4 per cent to $1,214.78.
(with inputs from Reuters)