Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,15,700; Silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,40,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,06,060

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,850. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,15,700, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,40,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,06,060.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,700 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,16,090 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,850. 
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,06,060, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,06,410.
   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,06,210.
     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,40,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,50,100.
 
US gold held steady near a record high on Wednesday as investors assessed US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious comments on interest rate cuts while awaiting a key inflation report due later in the week for further policy cues.
 
Spot gold held its ground at $3,762.05 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,790.82 on Tuesday.
 
US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.6 per cent to $3,794.50.
 
Spot silver was steady at $44.02 per ounce, platinum remained unchanged at $1,478.15 and palladium fell 0.4 per cent to $1,214.78.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

