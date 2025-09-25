Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 12:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / GSTAT rollout from Oct to ease GST litigation and unlock business capital

GSTAT rollout from Oct to ease GST litigation and unlock business capital

The GST Appellate Tribunal will begin phased rollout in October 2025 with digital filing, faster appeals, and backlog clearance to ease GST litigation and free up capital

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

The backlog of GST cases in High Courts has tied up capital and resources for years. With tribunals operational, businesses now have a clear path for timely resolution.

Monika Yadav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 12:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

When the goods and services tax (GST) was launched in 2017, lawmakers anticipated disputes between taxpayers and the tax department due to interpretational issues in the new system. To address this, the GST Act provided for a three-tier appeal structure: the first appeal before the Appellate Authority, the second before the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), and further appeals before the High Court and Supreme Court. While the first and third layers functioned, GSTAT—though envisaged in law—remained non-operational for eight years owing to legal challenges over appointments and centre-state differences.
 
The original law envisaged GSTAT benches with one judicial member and two technical members from the tax departments, with appointments controlled by the government. Lawyers and professional bodies challenged this framework, arguing it gave excessive power to the executive and diluted judicial independence.
 
 
“Courts made it clear that for a tribunal to be truly independent, judicial members must have a dominant role. Because appointments and service conditions were never finalised, GSTAT could not start. Taxpayers had no forum to resolve disputes, and High Courts were overloaded with cases,” said Bimal Jain, founder of A2Z Taxcorp LLP.
 
A Group of Ministers formed in the 47th Council meeting recommended that GSTAT benches be led by judicial members to ensure independence, with technical members from the Centre and states playing a supportive role. Under this model, the Principal Bench in New Delhi will have a President, one Judicial Member, one Technical Member from the Centre, and one Technical Member from a state. Each State Bench will have two Judicial Members, one Technical Member from the Centre, and one from the state. Matters relating to place of supply will be heard exclusively by the Principal Bench. 

Also Read

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

No major rise in insurance sales despite zero GST, say distributorspremium

ART GALLERY

GST rate cut from 12% to 5% poised to brighten India's art landscapepremium

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

GSTAT launch: One forum for state, Centre GST appeals, says FM Sitharaman

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

GST invoices getting smarter from October: Here's what you need to know

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

Industry has room to factor in costs in terms of ITC accumulation: Officialpremium

 
Following these reforms, 31 State Benches were notified in September 2023. Appointments began in February 2024, and in May 2024 Justice (Retd.) Sanjaya Kumar Mishra was appointed as GSTAT’s first President. Meanwhile, guidelines for recovery proceedings were issued to ensure continuity until GSTAT became functional.
 
Operationalising GSTAT 
The GSTAT (Procedure) Rules, 2025, notified on April 24, provided a detailed framework across 124 rules and 15 chapters. The 56th GST Council meeting in August decided on a phased rollout from October 2025, with digital filing and virtual hearings on the GSTAT portal. Priority will be given to older pending appeals.
 
“For businesses, this closes a long-standing gap in India’s GST framework. Clear procedures on filing, timelines, and hearings promise faster resolution of disputes, easing the burden on High Courts and cutting years of uncertainty,” said Manoj Mishra, partner, Grant Thornton Bharat.
 
GSTAT Portal: Digitising tax dispute resolution 
The new GSTAT Portal will serve as the single interface for taxpayers, consultants and officers, similar to GSTN for compliance. Features include e-filing, e-payment of fees, automated cause lists, personal hearing notices via email/SMS, and integrated virtual hearings.
 
“This will significantly reduce delays, enhance efficiency, and ease compliance burdens nationwide,” Jain added.
 
Clearing the backlog 
The backlog of GST cases in High Courts has tied up capital and resources for years. With tribunals operational, businesses now have a clear path for timely resolution.
 
“The onus is on businesses to proactively review pending cases and prepare appeals before the March 31, 2026 deadline. This is a crucial opportunity to clear backlogs and avoid time-barred appeals. Unlocking capital and providing certainty will reinforce India’s ease of doing business credentials,” said Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner, EY India.
 
In conclusion, the GSTAT will provide a specialised, transparent and time-bound forum for appeals, boosting taxpayer confidence, improving compliance behaviour and completing India’s GST framework.
 

More From This Section

It industry

India's software exports race ahead, but listed IT firms fall behind

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI sold $2.5 billion in July, Reer fell to 98.79, lowest since Feb 2019

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

September RBI bulletin: Stage is set for 'virtuous cycle' of investment

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, AADHAR

Higher adoption of UPI leads to lower cash demand, RBI study shows

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Govt aims to expand trade in energy products with US: Piyush Goyal

Topics : GST Revamp GST rule changes GST law Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 12:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGlenmark Pharma-Hengrui DealH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon