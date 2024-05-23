Stock market LIVE: Hang Seng leads losses in Asia amid hawkish Fed minutes; Nikkei bucks trend

Stock market LIVE updates on May 23, 2024: Trading sentiment remains cautious globally, which may keep investors on the sidelines, back home. That apart, the March quarter earnings, portfolio adjustment in the run up to the Lok Sabha election outcome, weekly F&O expiry, and FII activity will guide the session.



At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up just 3 points at 22,661.

Elsewhere, Australia's ASX200, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were down around 1 per cent each, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei, however, was ruling 0.75 per cent higher.

The dip comes after minutes of the last US Federal Reserve meeting revealed Fed officials' concerns over sticky inflation, with members seemingly getting cold feet on possible interest rate cuts.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.51 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.18 per cent.

IPO Alert

The Rs 599-crore initial public offer of Awfis Space Solutions was subscribed 2 times on the first day of the offer. The IPO will close on May 27.

New Listing

Shares of Go Digit will list on the bourses today, where the issue price has been fixed as Rs 272. The shares were commanding a grey market premium of Rs 25, translating into a listing gain of 9 per cent.