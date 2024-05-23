Stock market LIVE: Hang Seng leads losses in Asia amid hawkish Fed minutes; Nikkei bucks trend
Stock market LIVE updates on Thursday, May 23, 2024: The dip comes after minutes of the last US Federal Reserve meeting revealed Fed officials' concerns over sticky inflation
Stock market LIVE updates on May 23, 2024: Trading sentiment remains cautious globally, which may keep investors on the sidelines, back home. That apart, the March quarter earnings, portfolio adjustment in the run up to the Lok Sabha election outcome, weekly F&O expiry, and FII activity will guide the session.
At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up just 3 points at 22,661.
Elsewhere, Australia's ASX200, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were down around 1 per cent each, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei, however, was ruling 0.75 per cent higher.
The dip comes after minutes of the last US Federal Reserve meeting revealed Fed officials' concerns over sticky inflation, with members seemingly getting cold feet on possible interest rate cuts.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.51 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.18 per cent.
IPO Alert
The Rs 599-crore initial public offer of Awfis Space Solutions was subscribed 2 times on the first day of the offer. The IPO will close on May 27.
New Listing
Shares of Go Digit will list on the bourses today, where the issue price has been fixed as Rs 272. The shares were commanding a grey market premium of Rs 25, translating into a listing gain of 9 per cent.
8:03 AM
ALERT :: Australia business activity grows at slowest rate in three months, service sector growth slows
>> Australia's business activity in May grew at its slowest rate in three months, with the composite purchasing managers index sliding to 52.6 from 53.0, according to flash estimates from Judo Bank.
>> Australia's manufacturing PMI held steady at 49.6, registering a joint nine-month high, while the services PMI fell to 53.1 from 53.6.
Source: Agencies
7:58 AM
ALERT :: Japan manufacturing activity grows for the first time in a year, private survey shows
>> Japan's manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in a year, while services continued to grow in May, according to a private survey.
Source: Agencies
>> The headline au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 50.5 in May from 49.6 in April. A PMI reading above 50 signifies growth.
>> The flash services PMI grew 53.6 in May, down from a final reading of 54.3 in April.
>> Business activity expanded at its fastest pace in nine months at 52.4 in May compared with April’s 52. 3.
Source: Agencies
7:52 AM
ALERT :: Bank of Korea holds benchmark policy rate at 3.5%
>> South Korea's central bank held its benchmark policy rate at 3.5% as expected by a Reuters poll.
>> It was the 11th consecutive meeting at which the Bank of Korea held interest rates steady.
>> BOK said it expects the economy to grow 2.5% this year, higher than its prior forecast of 2.1%.
>> BOK expects this year’s consumer price inflation to be at 2.6%, and core price inflation at 2.2%, same as the levels it estimated in February.
Source: Agencies
7:48 AM
Asian market :: Indices bleed amid hawkish Fed view; Hang Seng drops 2%
7:44 AM
Wall Street check :: Dow Jones sees worst day in May
7:31 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog. Track all the latest, markets-related updates here.
