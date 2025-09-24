Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 06:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SCBA urges reforms in collegium, seeks merit-based judge appointments

SCBA urges reforms in collegium, seeks merit-based judge appointments

SCBA president wrote to the CJI and Law Minister, citing flaws in the collegium system and warning that delays in reform erode judicial integrity and public trust

Supreme Court Bar Association, SCBA

The SCBA proposed several reforms, including the creation of permanent secretariats in every High Court and in the Supreme Court to maintain data on candidates and vacancies. | Representative Image

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has raised concerns over the collegium system of judicial appointments, saying that while it was designed to protect judicial independence, it has “inadvertently given rise to serious challenges.”
 
SCBA president and senior advocate Vikas Singh said the system routinely ignores qualified lawyers from the Supreme Court bar for elevation to their home state High Courts, despite their extensive exposure to national jurisprudence. 
In a letter dated September 12 to Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Singh urged finalisation of the memorandum of procedure (MoP) and called for a “transparent, equitable, and merit-driven” framework for appointing judges in the Supreme Court and High Courts. 
 
He stressed that delays in reforming the current system were weakening both judicial integrity and public trust. 
Structural flaws and wasted talent

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC says Himalayan region facing existential crisis, seeks govt's response

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear matter on statutory age of consent for adolescents on Nov 12

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks Centre to set up dedicated online portal to trace missing children

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court allows CBI to file 6 more cases in homebuyers' fraud probe

Supreme Court, SC

SC begins hearing on judicial officers' eligibility for district judges

 
“The prevailing Collegium mechanism, while designed to preserve judicial independence, has inadvertently created significant challenges. Its structural flaws demand urgent and comprehensive correction.
 
First, it arbitrarily ignores the vast talent pool within the Supreme Court Bar for elevation to their respective home state High Courts. These practitioners, whose exposure to national jurisprudence should be viewed as a superior qualification, are being systematically overlooked. This not only wastes valuable judicial talent but also undermines the core principle of merit-based selection,” Singh said.
 
Under-representation of women
 
The SCBA president also highlighted the poor representation of women in the higher judiciary. Citing official figures, he said, “This is not an abstract concern but a reality borne out by hard data. As of February 2024, women constituted merely 9.5 per cent of the sanctioned strength in High Courts and a stark 2.94 per cent in the Supreme Court. This is a glaring indictment of systemic exclusion, where the tyranny of a presumed meritocracy masks a deeper reliance on informal networks and patronage.”
 
Singh criticised the current focus on arguing counsels, noting that briefing lawyers and juniors are often left out despite their crucial role in preparing cases. “To elevate only the visible face is to perpetuate a flawed understanding of competence,” he said.
 
Call for reforming the MoP
 
He emphasised SC had already set out a roadmap for revising the MoP, describing those directions as actionable rather than aspirational. Any further delay, he said, was indefensible.
 
The SCBA proposed several reforms, including the creation of permanent secretariats in every High Court and in the Supreme Court to maintain data on candidates and vacancies.
 
He also called for a transparent, application-based process. “The current informal system must be replaced with a formal process where applications are invited publicly. This ensures every deserving candidate, including those from the Supreme Court Bar, is considered on demonstrable merit through a structured mechanism,” Singh added.
 
He further suggested that the MoP should publish objective criteria such as minimum age, years of practice, reported judgments, and pro bono work before candidates are elevated to the higher judiciary.

More From This Section

leh protests

4 dead as Ladakh Sixth Schedule protests turn violent; BJP office torched

Enforcement Directorate, ED

LIVE updates: Court asks Bengal minister to be present before ED in school jobs scam case

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Vande Bharat sleeper launch after 2nd train arrives by Oct 15: Vaishnaw

Indian Railways

Cabinet approves ₹1,865.68 cr productivity-linked bonus for railway staff

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Cabinet clears 4-lane highway, rail line projects in poll-bound Bihar

Topics : Arjun Ram Meghwal Supreme Court High Court SC Collegium judicial appointments BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon