HDFC duo, L&T lift Sensex 583 pts, Nifty atop 17550 day ahead of RBI policy

Stock market highlights: Market bulls moved from strength to strength on Wednesday as financial services surged a day ahead of the Reserve bank of India's (RBI's) interest rate decision, and on the back of healthy business update for Q4FY23. Also, buying momentum in IT, HUL, and ITC shares lent additional support.





IPO Update, Avalon Tech's initial public offering has, so far, failed to garner investors' interest as the issue got only 8 per cent subscription on day 2. It had received 2 per cent subscription on day 1. Retail investors have bid for 38 per cent of the quota reserved for them, while NIIs have submitted bids for 3 per cent of the quota., In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap settled 0.1 per cent up, while the BSE SmallCap index climbed 0.9 per cent., HDFC twins, ITC, Sun Pharma, TCS, Titan, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, and Infosys were the other top gainers., (L&T) was the top Sensex gainer today, up nearly 4 per cent, after the company announced it won mega orders for its hydrocarbon business. READ MORE The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 583 points, or 0.99 per cent, to end at 59,689 levels. The Nifty50, too, surpassed the 17,550-mark to settle at 17,557, up 159 points or 0.9 per cent. Read More