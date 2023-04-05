Home / Markets / News / HDFC duo, L&T lift Sensex 583 pts, Nifty atop 17550 day ahead of RBI policy

CLOSING BELL: Buying momentum in IT, HUL, and ITC shares also lent support

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Stock market highlights: Market bulls moved from strength to strength on Wednesday as financial services surged a day ahead of the Reserve bank of India's (RBI's) interest rate decision, and on the back of healthy business update for Q4FY23. Also, buying momentum in IT, HUL, and ITC shares lent additional support.
4:18 PM Apr 23

4:27 PM Apr 23

Bank Nifty can test 41,500 - 41,600 on the upside

"The BANK NIFTY index ahead of the RBI policy continued its strong momentum and ended on a high note. The index next hurdle on the upside stands at the 41,500-41,600 zone which can act as a profit-booking zone for the short term. The index, however, surpassing those levels on a closing basis, can extend the rally towards 42,000/42,500 levels. The lower-end support is visible at the 40,600-40,500 zone, which will cushion the bulls."
 
- Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
 

4:18 PM Apr 23

Loans booked by consumer financier Bajaj Finance jumped 20 per cent YoY to 7.6 million in Q4FY23, taking the total loans booked by the lender in FY23 to 29.6 million, its highest-ever in a year. READ MORE

4:14 PM Apr 23

COMMENT:: Nifty weekly expiry seen between 17,450 - 17,650

"As we go into tomorrow's expiry, data suggests an expiry between 17,450 on the downside and 17,650 on the upside for the Index. The Nifty Index has its highest open interest for tomorrow's expiry on the put side at 17,500 and at the call side at 17,700. Even though the highest OI is only at 17,700, there is a congestion zone in Nifty between 17,600 and 17,900 where it should take a pause before deciding its next course of direction."
 
- Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO – Hedged, an algorithm-powered advisory platform
 

4:08 PM Apr 23

Pricol hits record high on heavy volumes; surges 30% in last 10 sessions

Pricol is expected to register steady business performance on healthy demand for its products from OEMs and export customers and sustain its operating profitability at current levels, as per analysts. READ MORE

4:06 PM Apr 23

Larsen & Toubro surges 4% as hydrocarbon business wins mega contract

The engineering and construction company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract, but specified that as per its classification, a mega project is of over Rs 7,000 crore. READ MORE

4:04 PM Apr 23

Two auto stocks hit 52-week highs; have zoomed up to 30% in two days

SML Isuzu zoomed 30 per cent, while Atul Auto rallied 28 per cent in the last two days after the companies reported a sharp surge in total monthly sales for March. READ MORE

4:02 PM Apr 23

CreditAccess Grameen gains 2% on hopes of strong earnings growth in Q4

Analysts believe the company is well positioned to capture huge untapped opportunity in MFI space via deeper penetration in new, existing geographies and increase in customer base. READ MORE

4:00 PM Apr 23

Bajaj Finance advances as new loan bookings jump 20% YoY

Loans booked by consumer financier Bajaj Finance jumped 20 per cent YoY to 7.6 million in Q4FY23, taking the total loans booked by the lender in FY23 to 29.6 million, its highest-ever in a year. READ MORE

3:56 PM Apr 23

Smallcap index outperforms for 2nd straight day; 24 stocks hit 52-week high

In past four trading days, BSE smallcap index rallied 5.3 per cent, as against 3.6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. READ MORE

3:54 PM Apr 23

BSE Midcap Heatmap:: LTTS, Indraprastha Gas shine; Ashok Leyland, Federal Bank whine

3:52 PM Apr 23

Nifty Auto index skids 0.6%; Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors decline up to 4%

3:48 PM Apr 23

Nifty FMCG index jumps 1.4; ITC, Hindustan Unilever lead

3:46 PM Apr 23

Nifty IT index gains 1.2%; LTTS, CoForge soar 6%

3:43 PM Apr 23

Nifty shines in broader market; India VIX dips 1.4%

3:41 PM Apr 23

Sensex 30 Heatmap:: 20 Gainers v/s 10 Losers

3:39 PM Apr 23

Nifty 50 Losers:: Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank slip up to 2%

3:38 PM Apr 23

Nifty 50 Gainers:: Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, HDFC Bank rally up to 4%

3:36 PM Apr 23

CLOSING BELL:: NSE Nifty50 jumps 159 points to 17,557

3:33 PM Apr 23

CLOSING BELL:: S&P BSE Sensex rallies 583 points to 59,689

3:18 PM Apr 23

RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?

If the RBI announces another rate hike tomorrow, it will take the repo rate to the highest level since April 2016, when it was 6.75 per cent. READ MORE

RBI, interest rate hike, repo rate

Topics :MARKET LIVEMARKET WRAPMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSEIndian marketsMarket trendsstock market tradingHCL tech stockGrasim Industriesstocks to watchBuzzing stocksCrude Oil PriceATF priceRupee vs dollarFII flowsDIIsGlobal Markets

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

