close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty down 60pts, Asian shares mixed; Brent at $85/bbl

Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,514 levels, down 60 points

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex, FII, DII, Inflation, Crude, Rupee

The SGX Nifty signaled a tepid start on Wednesday at 17,514 levels, down 60-odd points, as of 8:05 am, amid mixed global cues. ...Read More

Topics : MARKET LIVE | Markets Sensex Nifty | BSE NSE | Indian markets | Market trends | stock market trading | HCL tech stock | Grasim Industries | stocks to watch | Buzzing stocks | Crude Oil Price | ATF price | Rupee vs dollar | FII flows | DIIs | Global Markets

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, RIL, ONGC, HDFC Bank, IndusInd, HCL Tech

sensex, BSE
5 min read
Web Exclusive

'Sell-on-rise' strategy suitable for Nifty Private Bank index: Ravi Nathani

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Bitcoin touches high end of recent range; Dogecoin extends gain

Dogecoin
4 min read

Oil price stable as markets weigh OPEC+ surprise cuts amid demand woes

oil prices
3 min read
Premium

From Bandhan Bank to Ashok Leyland, stocks ripe for cherry-picking

Stocks, shares, stock maket
8 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock markets closed today; check full list of 2023 market holidays here

markets, stock market, stock, us stock market, trading
2 min read
Premium

Debt mutual funds log Rs 40K-crore inflow before tax tweak cut-off

Mutual Fund
3 min read
Premium

From Bandhan Bank to Ashok Leyland, stocks ripe for cherry-picking

Stocks, shares, stock maket
8 min read
Premium

Debt fund investors' aim should be capital protection: Sandeep Yadav

Sandeep Yadav, Senior Vice President, Head - Fixed Income, DSP Mutual Fund
4 min read
Premium

Oberoi Realty to build on new project launches, rental portfolio

Oberoi Realty
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon