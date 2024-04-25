Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty hints 50-pt gap-down; Hang Seng up in weak Asian trade
Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty hints 50-pt gap-down; Hang Seng up in weak Asian trade

Stock market Update on Thursday, April 25: Q4 results, F&O expiry to guide trading sentiment for Sensex, Nifty. Asian markets decline over 1 per cent ahead of US GDP data later tonight.

SI Reporter Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 8:37 AM IST
Stock market updates on April 25, 2024: Stock traders may resort to some profit-taking today following the 4-day rally in Indian share market, as global mood turned negative.
At 08:20 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 22,355, suggesting a likely gap-down of 50-odd points on the Nifty 50.
Overnight, in US market ended on a flat note, but futures declined up to 1 per cent in post market trade as Meta stock plunged 16 per cent on weaker-than-expected revenue guidance.
Tonight, apart from the big tech earnings, US investors will also seek direction the GDP numbers.
Near home this morning, Nikkei, Straits Times, Taiwan and Kospi were down around 1 per cent each.
Among individual stocks, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Indian Hotels, AU Small Finance Bank are expected to react to Q4 earnings today.

8:29 AM

8:14 AM

7:58 AM

7:55 AM

7:51 AM

8:37 AM

Axis Bank Q4: Private lender reports Rs 7,129 cr net profit

Axis Bank Q4: Private lender reports Rs 7,129 cr net profit

Axis Bank reported a net profit of Rs 7,129 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 5,728 crore in the March quarter of 2022-23 fiscal. Total income rose to Rs 35,990 crore from Rs 28,758 crore; and Net Interest Income (NII) grew 11 per cent YoY to Rs 13,089 crore.

 

8:33 AM

HUL Q4: Net profit dips 1.6%, exceeds market expectations

HUL Q4: Net profit dips 1.6%, exceeds market expectations

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major reported a slight dip of 1.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,558 crore for Q4FY24, exceeding market expectations. Revenue saw a marginal increase of 0.6 per cent YoY at Rs 15,041 crore.

8:29 AM

8:24 AM

8:20 AM

8:14 AM

Stocks to Watch, April 25: Axis Bank, HUL, TechM, LTIMindtree, RVNL, Kotak Bank

The Reserve Bank of India, on Wednesday, directed Kotak Mahindra Bank to stop issue of fresh credit cards and the onboarding of new customers.


8:09 AM

8:05 AM

8:02 AM

7:58 AM

F&O expiry, Q4, Meta impact: Which way will the Nifty swing on April 25?

Stock market preview Thursday, April 25: Global mood turns bitter as Nasdaq futures fall post Meta guidance; HUL, Axis Bank and Indian Hotels to react to Q4 numbers on Dalal Street.

 

7:55 AM

These two sectoral indices are showing weak bias on the charts; check key levels

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the best trading strategy for Nifty Auto and the Nifty Energy indices seem to be 'sell on rise'.




7:51 AM

7:49 AM

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

