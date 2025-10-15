Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashiana Housing shares drop 2% as Q2 update disappoints; details here

Ashiana Housing shares drop 2% as Q2 update disappoints; details here

Ashiana Housing shares fell 2 per cent after the developer reported a 43.4 per cent decline in area booked Y-o-Y

Ashiana Housing

Ashiana Housing | Source: facebook

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Shares of Ashiana Housing fell over 2 per cent on Wednesday after the developer reported a 43.4 per cent decline in area booked year-on-year (Y-o-Y), accompanied by a sharp drop in sales value.
 
The real estate player's stock fell as much as 2.07 per cent during the day to ₹284.05 per share, the lowest level since May 21 this year. Ashiana Housing stock pared losses to trade 1.4 per cent lower at ₹286 apiece, compared to a 0.59 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:47 AM. 
 
Shares of Ashiana Housing are down nearly 25 per cent from their June 2025 highs. The counter has fallen 18 per cent this year, compared to a 6.9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Ashiana Housing has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,861.94 crore.
 

Ashiana Housing Q2 business update

Ashiana Housing booked 4.13 lakh square feet of area in the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26), down from 5.95 lakh square feet in Q1 FY26 and 7.30 lakh square feet in Q2 FY25. The value of area sold during the quarter stood at ₹303.43 crore, compared with ₹430.97 crore in Q1 FY26 and ₹673.05 crore in Q2 FY25.
 
The number of units booked in Q2 FY26 was 307, versus 407 units in Q1 FY26 and 482 units in Q2 FY25. Ashiana Housing also began handovers for Ashiana Tarang Phase IV-B and Ashiana Advik Phase I, both located in Bhiwadi, it said in a statement. 

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

