Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Eternal up 86% from April low; hits new high; Should you buy, hold or sell?

Eternal up 86% from April low; hits new high; Should you buy, hold or sell?

In the past one month, the stock price of the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit has outperformed the market by surging 9 per cent

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal stock (formerly known as Zomato) hit a record high today

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Eternal share price today

 
Eternal shares hit a new high of ₹353, gaining 1.5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade, ahead of the company's September quarter (Q2FY26) results on Thursday, October 16, 2025.
 
In the past one month, the stock price of the parent company of food aggregator Zomato and quick-commerce firm Blinkit, has outperformed the market by surging 9 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.76 per cent.
 
Further, in the past six months, Eternal shares have appreciated by 60 per cent as against 7.4 per cent rise in the benchmark index. The stock has zoomed 86 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹189.60 on April 7, 2025.
 
 

Eternal Q2 results: Brokerages expect strong results Q-o-Q

 
According to consensus brokerage estimates, tracked by Business Standard, Eternal may report a net profit of ₹69.05 crore for Q2FY26 as compared to ₹25 crore in Q2FY25 on the back of change to an inventory-led model in the case of Blinkit. The company's revenue for the quarter under review is expected to increase 43 per cent in Q2FY26, on average, to ₹6,841.25 crore as compared to ₹4,799 crore a year ago. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the revenue is poised to decline 5 per cent from ₹7,167 crore in Q2FY25. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS
 
Meanwhile, Eternal's management remains confident of the long-term growth outlook of 20 per cent plus yearly net order value (NOV) growth in the food delivery business as the fundamentals - low penetration of restaurant food and increasing urbanisation and per capita income in India – remain unchanged.

Also Read

A man walks past the logo of TATA at its exhibitor stall at the India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2025| REUTERS

Tata Comm rallies 7%, nears record high; what's driving Tata group stock?

ICICI Prudential share price,

ICICI Pru Life shares slip 3% despite healthy Q2 show; buy, sell or hold?

Tech Mahindra shares in focus after Q2 results

TechM shares drop 2% as Q2 profit slips YoY; should you sell or hold?

stocks, markets, funds, growth, investments

Persistent Systems jumps 7% on posting Q2 results; brokerages hike target

Cholamandalam Investment and Fin Co share price

Motilal Oswal bullish on Cholamandalam Inv, sees 16% upside; here's why

 

Eternal stock outlook: Brokerages see further upside

 
Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities believe Eternal is likely to report improving trends across both its key businesses in the near term. The brokerage firm said they, therefore, reiterate its bullish view on Eternal with a revised September 2026 target price of ₹400 that values its stock at 80x NTM EPS (75x earlier).
 
Analysts believe Blinkit will continue to report meaningful market share gains (in NOV terms) in quick commerce in the near term on the back of its fast-growing quality customer base and accelerated pace of supply chain (dark stores + mother hubs) expansion across 100+ cities. The business also remains on track to break-even in Q3FY26 on the back of scale benefits and the recent shift to an inventory-led business model.
 
In Zomato (food delivery) too, NOV growth seems to have bottomed out and Y-o-Y trends could see some acceleration Q2FY26 onwards on the back of an easing base. Further, food delivery margins are likely to be stable, within the sustainable range of 5-6 per cent as a percent of NOV, as adverse impact of lowering of MOV will likely be offset by platform fee increase, the brokerage firm said in a company update.
 
Meanwhile, Kotak Securities have a 'buy' rating on Eternal with a fair value of ₹375 per share. The brokerage firm expects Eternal to report healthy GMV performance in Q2FY26. It expects food delivery to report a sequentially flat Ebitda margin of 4.2 per cent of GOV and expect Blinkit to continue to rapidly add stores.
 
Analysts expect a reduction in Ebitda loss to ₹92 crore from ₹162 crore in Q1FY26, driven by higher CM (shift to the 1P model) and lower ad spends. Key monitorables from the result will be the commentary on competitive intensity and timelines on Blinkit’s expansion to 3,000 stores.
 

More From This Section

Stock market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks at day's high; Nifty tops 25,300; Realty index zooms 3%; Persistent 7%

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric shares jump 5% on likely foray into energy storage market

trading, market, stocks

Godrej Properties shares rise 3% on acquiring 26 acre land in Bengaluru

Union Budget, Budget 2024, market, stock markets

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rise 3% on ₹306 cr-deal win; details inside

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

HCL Tech vs TechM vs Persistent: Which IT stock to bet on post Q2 results?

Topics : The Smart Investor Zomato Markets stock market trading Market trends Food delivery Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon