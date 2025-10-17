Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Eternal cracks 9% post Q2 results; will stock hit ₹300-mark or jump back?

Eternal cracks 9% post Q2 results; will stock hit ₹300-mark or jump back?

Eternal stock is seen testing the 20-DMA support following the 9% fall in the last two trading sessions. Chart suggests the stock, which has gained 82% so far in FY26 can rally another 14% from here.

Zomato, Eternal stock seen testing support at 20-DMA post Q2 results.

Eternal outlook: The stock can potentially rally to ₹391 levels, hint tech charts. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Eternal stock outlook post Q2 results: Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, stock has cracked 9.4 per cent in the last two trading sessions after the company reported a sharp drop in Q2 net profit. The stock from a high of ₹368.45 yesterday, fell to an intra-day low of ₹333.75 on Friday.  Eternal, on Thursday, during market hours reported a sharp 65 per cent dip in the September 2025 quarter net profit at ₹65 crore as against ₹176 crore in the corresponding year ago quarter. Revenue, however, soared 183 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹13,590 crore from ₹4,799 crore.  Analysts reckon that despite the dip in profit, Eternal commands an advantage owing to strong cash balances and a cash-generating food delivery business. READ MORE  Meanwhile, on technical charts, Eternal stock is seen testing support at its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), which stands at ₹338. Here's a detailed technical analysis on the stock. 

Eternal

Current Price: ₹342  Likely Target: ₹391  Upside Potential: 14.3%  Support: ₹327; ₹318; ₹300  Resistance: ₹356; ₹369  Eternal stock looks favourably placed on the technical charts across time-frames, as the stock has zoomed over 82 per cent in the last seven straight months - i.e. since the start of the financial year 2025-26. 
 
 
  Given the phenomenal rally, select momentum oscillators are placed in overbought zone; but are yet to show any signs of reversal; hence the stock may continue to trade with a positive bias. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹391 levels. The recent high at ₹369 is likely to act as a hurdle.  ALSO READ: Q2 results today: RIL, Tata Tech, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Energy on Oct 17  On the other hand, near-term support for Eternal stock stands at ₹327; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹318 and ₹300-mark. Interim resistance for the stock is visible around ₹356. 

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

