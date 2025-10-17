Eternal cracks 9% post Q2 results; will stock hit ₹300-mark or jump back?

Eternal stock outlook post Q2 results: Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, stock has cracked 9.4 per cent in the last two trading sessions after the company reported a sharp drop in Q2 net profit. The stock from a high of ₹368.45 yesterday, fell to an intra-day low of ₹333.75 on Friday. Eternal, on Thursday, during market hours reported a sharp 65 per cent dip in the September 2025 quarter net profit at ₹65 crore as against ₹176 crore in the corresponding year ago quarter. Revenue, however, soared 183 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹13,590 crore from ₹4,799 crore. Analysts reckon that despite the dip in profit, Eternal commands an advantage owing to strong cash balances and a cash-generating food delivery business. READ MORE Meanwhile, on technical charts, Eternal stock is seen testing support at its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), which stands at ₹338. Here's a detailed technical analysis on the stock.
EternalCurrent Price: ₹342 Likely Target: ₹391 Upside Potential: 14.3% Support: ₹327; ₹318; ₹300 Resistance: ₹356; ₹369 Eternal stock looks favourably placed on the technical charts across time-frames, as the stock has zoomed over 82 per cent in the last seven straight months - i.e. since the start of the financial year 2025-26.
Given the phenomenal rally, select momentum oscillators are placed in overbought zone; but are yet to show any signs of reversal; hence the stock may continue to trade with a positive bias. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹391 levels. The recent high at ₹369 is likely to act as a hurdle. On the other hand, near-term support for Eternal stock stands at ₹327; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹318 and ₹300-mark. Interim resistance for the stock is visible around ₹356.