Zen Tech up 3% on 24% stake buy in Applied Research; how will it benefit?

Zen Tech up 3% on 24% stake buy in Applied Research; how will it benefit?

The buying on the counter came after the company acquired the remaining 24 per cent equity stake in Applied Research International Private Limited (ARIPL)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zen Technologies shares rose 3.1 per cent at ₹1391.65 per share on BSE. At 11:43 AM, Zen Technologies' share price was up 2.68 per cent on BSE at ₹1,385.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.67 per cent at 84,022.96.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹12,507.02 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹2,627.95 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹946.65. 

Why were Zen Technologies shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company acquired the remaining 24 per cent equity stake in Applied Research International Private Limited (ARIPL), following its earlier purchase of a 76 per cent stake in February 2025. 
 
 
With this transaction, ARIPL has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of Zen Technologies. According to the company, this strategic acquisition strengthens Zen Technologies’ position as one of India’s most diversified simulation and defence technology companies. Full ownership of ARIPL enables Zen to extend its simulation expertise into the naval and marine domains, complementing its existing leadership in land and air defence solutions.
 
With this integration, Zen Technologies will now be able to deliver comprehensive, multidomain simulation and training systems that cater to the evolving requirements of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. This acquisition represents a key step in Zen’s mission to provide advanced, indigenously designed defence technologies that enhance preparedness, reduce foreign dependency, and improve operational readiness across Indian armed forces.  ALSO READ | Large vs mid vs small caps: Where to look for alpha in Samvat 2082? 

Zen Technologies provides Defence Training and Anti-Drone solutions and has a proven track record in building training systems for imparting defense training and measuring the combat readiness of security forces. 
 
Applied Research International is a marine institute offering statutory and professional development courses from the pre-sea level through to senior level competency courses.
 
“The completion of this acquisition marks a significant step in Zen Technologies’ journey toward building a comprehensive simulation portfolio across the defence spectrum. By bringing ARIPL’s maritime and naval expertise under the Zen umbrella, we are expanding our presence from land into the sea domain, strengthening our ability to deliver integrated simulation and training solutions across multiple services," said Ashok Atluri, chairman and managing director, Zen Technologies. 
 
He added: This integration will enable us to design and develop new products for naval markets in India and overseas, while supporting ARI, already a leader in the marine domain, to penetrate deeper and compete for large, high-value contracts. This acquisition positions Zen strongly in land and sea simulations, setting the stage for our future expansion into the air domain.
 

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

