Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty in red; SBI, Tata Motors, Paytm on radar

Stock Market Live: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a slightly lower start on Monday, tracking weakness elsewhere in Asia. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were 40 points lower at 21,909 levels.

The RBI's policy outcome Thursday remains the key economic event for the week. Today, SBI's Q3 earnings will help guide sentiment. The lender's net profit slipped 35 per cent to Rs 9,164 crore from a year ago on account of a one-time pension-related provision.

Paytm will also be in focus after it refuted reports that claimed the company may face an investigation from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering by Paytm Payments Bank.

Global cues

Asian markets fell this morning as Fed chief Jerome Powell in an interview said the central bank will likely move at a slower pace on rate cuts this year than what the market expects.

Nikkei was the sole gainer, up 0.3 per cent. Hang Seng, ASX 200 and Kospi fell 0.55-2 per cent.

In the US on Friday, the S&P 500 jumped 1.1 per cent, the Dow added 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.7 per cent.