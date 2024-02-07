Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty futures at 22,100; Max Financial, Nykaa eyed

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a positive start on Wednesday amid strength in global equities. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 100 points above 22,000 levels. Stock-specific action will continue as investors will react to Q3 numbers of Britannia, Nykaa, Nazara Tech and JK Tyre, among others. Max Finanical will be in focus as IRDAI has given nod for Axis Bank to acquire another 6 per cent stake in Max Life Insurance. Paytm too will remain in the spotlight as the RBI is considering either cancelling the licence of Paytm Payments Bank or superseding its board after the settlement of all pipeline transactions is completed by March 15, reported Business Standard. Read Global cues Asian markets were mostly higher this morning with Hang Seng, Kospi and ASX 200 rising 0.7-1.8 per cent, while Nikkei was below the flatline. Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 rose 0.23 per cent, the Dow gained 0.37 per cent and the Nasdaq inched 0.07 per cent up.