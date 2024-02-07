Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty futures at 22,100; Max Financial, Nykaa eyed

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a positive start on Wednesday amid strength in global equities. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 100 points above 22,000 levels.
Stock-specific action will continue as investors will react to Q3 numbers of Britannia, Nykaa, Nazara Tech and JK Tyre, among others.
Max Finanical will be in focus as IRDAI has given nod for Axis Bank to acquire another 6 per cent stake in Max Life Insurance. Paytm too will remain in the spotlight as the RBI is considering either cancelling the licence of Paytm Payments Bank or superseding its board after the settlement of all pipeline transactions is completed by March 15, reported Business Standard. Read
Global cues
Asian markets were mostly higher this morning with Hang Seng, Kospi and ASX 200 rising 0.7-1.8 per cent, while Nikkei was below the flatline.
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 rose 0.23 per cent, the Dow gained 0.37 per cent and the Nasdaq inched 0.07 per cent up.
Q3 results: Decline in volume, revenue growth drags FMCG companies
The slowdown in private consumption in the economy is taking a toll on the growth of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The net sales growth of listed FMCG companies hit a 14-quarter low of 2.5 per cent in October-December 2023 (Q3FY24). Read
8:41 AM
Tata Group becomes first Indian conglomerate to cross Rs 30 trn mcap
Tata Group on Tuesday became India’s first business conglomerate to cross Rs 30 trillion in market capitalisation (mcap). The shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped 4 per cent, taking its market valuation above the Rs 15 trillion mark for the first time. Read
8:36 AM
Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm
Paytm: Paytm founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and discussed the ongoing issue of the company, ANI reported.
He also held talks with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to discuss regulatory concerns and know if the company can transfer its wallet business and electronic toll collection system FASTag, Business Standard reported.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Zurich Insurance Company's proposed 70 per cent stake purchase in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company. ZIC will acquire a majority stake in the Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company from Kotak Mahindra Bank. READ
8:30 AM
Nifty likely to face resistance in 21,970-22,125 band: HDFC Securities
The Nifty rose on Feb 06, almost negating the bearish pattern of the last two days. It however needs to close above 21,970 to remove any bearish expectations for the near term.
The Nifty could now face resistance in the 21,970-22,125 band while 21,727 could offer support on downfalls. Read
8:24 AM
Nifty IT, Auto Indices: Look bullish on charts, await dips to enter
In the world of technology, the Nifty IT Index is currently experiencing a bullish trend on charts, with resistance expected at 38,380 and 39,036. While the near-term outlook remains positive, caution is advised due to technical indicators signaling proximity to an overbought zone. Read
8:19 AM
DIIs buy Rs 1,096 crore worth of shares Tuesday
8:17 AM
FIIs buy shares worth Rs 93 crore Tuesday
8:11 AM
Crude oil tests $79 per barrel
8:07 AM
Rupee gains 1 paise to 83.05/$ Tuesday
8:03 AM
Gift Nifty above 22,000; signals positive start
7:45 AM
US stock futures hold gains in after market trade
7:43 AM
Asian stocks mostly climb higher
7:41 AM
US stocks end with nominal gains Tuesday
7:33 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard
Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard