Tata-owned Trent Q3 profit jumps more than two-fold on festive demand

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Indian retailer and hypermarket operator Trent reported a more-than-two-fold jump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by robust demand during the festive period.
The Tata Group-owned company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 371 crore (about $45 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, from Rs 155 crore a year earlier.
Shares of the company rose 10 per cent after the results.
A surge in apparel purchases during the festive period boosted Trent's revenues, which rose nearly 51% to Rs 3,467 crore, outpacing the about 42 per cent rise in its total expenses.
The festive period in India typically spans from October to late November.
Trent opened five Westside and 50 Zudio stores during the quarter, boosting the store counts under these brands to 227 and 460, respectively.
Topics : Tata group Trent Q3 results

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

