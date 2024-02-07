Stock market LIVE: Japan's Nikkei down amid broad gains across Asia
Stock market live updates on February 7, 2024: Max Finanical will be in focus as IRDAI has given nod for Axis Bank to acquire another 6 per cent stake in Max Life Insurance
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a positive start on Wednesday amid strength in global equities. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 100 points above 22,000 levels.
Stock-specific action will continue as investors will react to Q3 numbers of Britannia, Nykaa, Nazara Tech and JK Tyre, among others.
Max Finanical will be in focus as IRDAI has given nod for Axis Bank to acquire another 6 per cent stake in Max Life Insurance.
Paytm too will remain in the spotlight as the RBI is considering either cancelling the licence of Paytm Payments Bank or superseding its board after the settlement of all pipeline transactions is completed by March 15, reported Business Standard. Read
Paytm too will remain in the spotlight as the RBI is considering either cancelling the licence of Paytm Payments Bank or superseding its board after the settlement of all pipeline transactions is completed by March 15, reported Business Standard. Read
Global cues
Asian markets were mostly higher this morning with Hang Seng, Kospi and ASX 200 rising 0.7-1.8 per cent, while Nikkei was below the flatline.
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 rose 0.23 per cent, the Dow gained 0.37 per cent and the Nasdaq inched 0.07 per cent up.
8:17 AM
FIIs buy shares worth Rs 93 crore Tuesday
8:11 AM
Crude oil tests $79 per barrel
8:07 AM
Rupee gains 1 paise to 83.05/$ Tuesday
8:03 AM
Gift Nifty above 22,000; signals positive start
7:45 AM
US stock futures hold gains in after market trade
7:43 AM
Asian stocks mostly climb higher
7:41 AM
US stocks end with nominal gains Tuesday
7:33 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard
Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard
Topics : MARKET LIVE stock market trading Dalal Street Markets Sensex Nifty Midcap smallcap stocks Paytm Q3 results Max Financial Services Max Life Insurance Axis Bank UPL
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 7:31 AM IST