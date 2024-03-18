Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-open

Stock market live updates on March 18: Monday morning may bring blues to investors as the bearish trend in the market may continue at the opening bell, hinted the Gifty Nifty Futures. At 07:15 AM, the Gift Nifty futures were down nearly 73 points against the Nifty 50 futures at 22,050. Markets in Asia showed mixed signs on Monday morning, Japan's Nikkei 225 surged by 1.34 per cent, leading the gains in Asia, accompanied by a 1.21 per cent climb in the Topix index. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.45 per cent, whereas the small-cap Kosdaq advanced by 0.9 per cent.

However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures opened in red, down by 0.31 per cent at 16,669 against a previous close of 16,720.

China is scheduled to unveil a range of economic indicators on Monday, such as February's retail sales, industrial output, and urban unemployment figures.