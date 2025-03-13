Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Retail investors bear the brunt of market crash; global funds least hurt

Retail investors bear the brunt of market crash; global funds least hurt

In 2025, FPIs were net sellers of Rs 1.4 trillion, marking the worst start to any year. Higher losses for retail investors could largely be due to panic selling, and the absence of FIIs

NSE, National Stock Exchange

Most investors tend to get influenced by stock momentum during a bull market | Image: Bloomberg

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail investors have been hit hard amid the recent market fall as their favourite bets have fallen the most compared to other stakeholders such as foreign investors and domestic institutions.
 
In the NSE 500 universe — a mix of large, mid and small caps — stocks where retail shareholders have a stake of over 20 per cent have dropped 45 per cent from their highs, according to Bloomberg data. Meanwhile, stocks with over 20 per cent holdings by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have fallen by 34 per cent, while global funds with such stakes have slipped 29 per cent.
 
 
During this period, Indian benchmark indices — Nifty 50 and Sensex — have fallen by 14.3 per cent and 13.6 per cent, respectively, from their previous peak. The mid and small-cap benchmarks are testing the ‘bearish’ territory after falling nearly 20 per cent from their peak.
 
Higher losses for retail investors could largely be due to panic selling, margin calls, and the absence of institutional support, according to Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president for research at Religare Broking. “In contrast, stocks with strong DII and FII ownership tend to hold up better, as institutions step in to buy during corrections,” he said.
  Retail investors top bets bleed the most 
Shareholders > 20% stake Avg fall from peak (%)
Retail investors -44
DIIs -34
FIIs -29
Source: Bloomberg   Given that the small-caps have fallen the most, retail investors have not stopped going aggressive. The value of retail investors' investment in small-cap companies as of the December 2024 quarter stood over Rs 10.3 trillion, the highest apart from the promoter category.   

Most investors tend to get influenced by stock momentum during a bull market, according to  G Chokkalingam, founder and Head of Research Equinomics Research & Advisory. This trend has been observed globally across different market cycles, affecting both high-quality and inferior stocks.
 
He pointed out that historically, during every market downturn, retail investors tend to suffer the most. This is because, in many cases, valuations are stretched, profits and growth are weak, businesses lack durability, and there are governance issues within companies. While market-wide corrections occur, Chokkalingam noted that quality stocks typically decline less compared to inferior ones.
 
In the small-cap category that excludes the 100 large-cap stocks and the next 150 mid-cap stocks, foreign investors hold a 21.36 per cent stake while domestic institutions hold a 24.95 per cent stake. These small investors, however, hold nearly an all-time high of 26.56 per cent, according to primeinfobase.com.
 
This trend does not apply to large-cap companies, where domestic and global institutions hold a significantly larger share than retail investors. These institutions account for over 35 per cent of the stake, while retail investors hold only 12.25 per cent.
   
Market strategy
 
Regarding the current market downturn, Kranthi Bathini, Director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities suggests that recovery in these counters depends on the type of stocks retail investors are holding.
 
"Ultimately, stock prices are slaves to earnings," he said, adding that if earnings outlooks remain positive, stock prices are likely to rebound. However, if earnings visibility is unclear, retail investors must carefully assess their positions. For traders, he stressed the importance of setting stop-loss levels as a crucial risk management strategy.
 
Such market corrections, Bathini said, are a natural part of a bull-market, and long-term investors should take advantage of market dips to accumulate quality stocks.
 
Mishra echoed similar views. If a stock has strong fundamentals, and long-term growth potential, and is only down due to market sentiment, it may be worth holding or even averaging down, he said. “However, if the company has weak financials, high debt, or poor management, it’s better to cut losses and shift to stronger stocks.”
 
If a stock is fundamentally strong and the dip is market-driven rather than company-specific, it can be a great opportunity, he said.
 
In 2025, FPIs were net sellers of Rs 1.4 trillion, marking the worst start to any year, according to the data from National Securities Depository Ltd. During the same time, domestic institutions continued to buy on dips worth Rs 1.7 trillion.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

