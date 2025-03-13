Starlink deal: Can the stars shine bright for Airtel, RIL? Chart check here

India's Bharti Airtel and Reliance-backed Jio Platforms have inked a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink internet services to India. Both these agreements are subject to SpaceX receiving regulatory approval in India to market Starlink services. "Airtel and SpaceX will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel's retail stores, Starlink services via Airtel to business customers, opportunities to connect communities, schools, and health centers, among many others, in even the most rural parts of India," Bharti Airtel said in a recent statement. Similarly, Reliance Industries in its media release stated - "Through this agreement, the parties will leverage Jio's position as the world's largest mobile operator in terms of data traffic and Starlink's position as the world's leading low Earth orbit satellite constellation operator to deliver reliable broadband services across the country, including the most rural and remote regions of India. Jio will not only offer Starlink equipment in its retail outlets but will establish a mechanism to support customer service installation and activation." That apart, shares of MTNL were also buzzing in trades on Thursday amid reports of cash raised by the state-run telecom firm by way of monetisation of land, buildings, towers and fibre in India. READ MORE Should you be a buyer or seller in these telecom stocks given the recent news flow? Here's a technical outlook on Reliance, Bharti Airtel and MTNL. Reliance Industries Current Price: Rs 1,255 Upside Potential: 9.2% Downside Risk: 25.5% Support: Rs 1,218; Rs 1,190; Rs 1,080 Resistance: Rs 1,262; Rs 1,330 Reliance Industries stock for the fifth straight month sought support at the monthly super trend line, which stands at Rs 1,190. Despite repeated attempts, the stock thus far has managed to hold above this key long-term support level. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART At present, the stock is testing resistance at its 200-WMA (Weekly Moving Average), which stands at Rs 1,262; break and trade above the same can trigger an up move towards Rs 1,330. For the overall bias to turn favourable the stock will need to clear the key hurdle at Rs 1,370 levels. Till such time, chances of an extended fall at the counter shall prevail. For now, near support for the stock exists at Rs 1,218. On the flip side, break and sustained trade below Rs 1,190 could see the stock dip to Rs 1,080 levels; below which a sustained slide towards Rs 935-odd levels cannot be ruled out. ALSO READ: Starlink deal: Regulatory, pricing woes outweigh positives for Airtel, RIL Bharti Airtel Current Price: Rs 1,641 Upside Potential: 12.7% Downside Risk: 16.5% Support: Rs 1,570; Rs 1,508 Resistance: Rs 1,700; Rs 1,780 Bharti Airtel stock is among the select outperforms thus far in 2025. The stock has gained 3.3 per cent so far this year, as against a 5 per cent dip in the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty. The stock is also seen trading above the key moving averages across time-frames. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Chart shows that broader trend for the stock is expected to remain positive as long as the stock holds above its 200-DMA (Daily Moving Average), which stands at Rs 1,570; below which a key support exists at Rs 1,508. In case these support levels are violated the stock could potentially drop to Rs 1,370 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above Rs 1,700 levels for fresh upside momentum. Chart shows, the stock could potentially rally to Rs 1,850 levels, with interim resistance likely around Rs 1,780. ALSO READ: Holi 2025: Time to stock up on restaurant-related scrips? FULL DETAILS here MTNL Current Price: Rs 48.80 Upside Potential: 41.4% Downside Risk: 20.1% Support: Rs 44.60; Rs 43.50 Resistance: Rs 51.50; Rs 55; Rs 61 MTNL shares have bounced back after testing support at Rs 39; the near support for the stock now stands at Rs 44.65 and Rs 43.50. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to Rs 69-odd levels, with interim resistance likely at Rs 55 and Rs 61 levels. In the very near-term, the 200-DMA at Rs 51.50 is seen acting as a hurdle. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART