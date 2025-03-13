Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Starlink deal: Can the stars shine bright for Airtel, RIL? Chart check here

Starlink deal: Can the stars shine bright for Airtel, RIL? Chart check here

Shares of Reliance and Airtel are in focus amid the Starlink deal; while MTNL too was in limelight on land monetisation news. Here are the key levels to watch out on these 3 telecom stocks.

telecom spectrum

Representative Picture

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Bharti Airtel and Reliance-backed Jio Platforms have inked a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink internet services to India. Both these agreements are subject to SpaceX receiving regulatory approval in India to market Starlink services.  "Airtel and SpaceX will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel's retail stores, Starlink services via Airtel to business customers, opportunities to connect communities, schools, and health centers, among many others, in even the most rural parts of India," Bharti Airtel said in a recent statement.  Similarly, Reliance Industries in its media release stated - "Through this agreement, the parties will leverage Jio's position as the world's largest mobile operator in terms of data traffic and Starlink's position as the world's leading low Earth orbit satellite constellation operator to deliver reliable broadband services across the country, including the most rural and remote regions of India. Jio will not only offer Starlink equipment in its retail outlets but will establish a mechanism to support customer service installation and activation."  That apart, shares of MTNL were also buzzing in trades on Thursday amid reports of cash raised by the state-run telecom firm by way of monetisation of land, buildings, towers and fibre in India. READ MORE  Should you be a buyer or seller in these telecom stocks given the recent news flow? Here's a technical outlook on Reliance, Bharti Airtel and MTNL.  Reliance Industries  Current Price: Rs 1,255  Upside Potential: 9.2%  Downside Risk: 25.5%  Support: Rs 1,218; Rs 1,190; Rs 1,080  Resistance: Rs 1,262; Rs 1,330  Reliance Industries stock for the fifth straight month sought support at the monthly super trend line, which stands at Rs 1,190. Despite repeated attempts, the stock thus far has managed to hold above this key long-term support level. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  At present, the stock is testing resistance at its 200-WMA (Weekly Moving Average), which stands at Rs 1,262; break and trade above the same can trigger an up move towards Rs 1,330. For the overall bias to turn favourable the stock will need to clear the key hurdle at Rs 1,370 levels. Till such time, chances of an extended fall at the counter shall prevail.  For now, near support for the stock exists at Rs 1,218. On the flip side, break and sustained trade below Rs 1,190 could see the stock dip to Rs 1,080 levels; below which a sustained slide towards Rs 935-odd levels cannot be ruled out.  ALSO READ: Starlink deal: Regulatory, pricing woes outweigh positives for Airtel, RIL  Bharti Airtel  Current Price: Rs 1,641  Upside Potential: 12.7%  Downside Risk: 16.5%  Support: Rs 1,570; Rs 1,508  Resistance: Rs 1,700; Rs 1,780  Bharti Airtel stock is among the select outperforms thus far in 2025. The stock has gained 3.3 per cent so far this year, as against a 5 per cent dip in the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty. The stock is also seen trading above the key moving averages across time-frames. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Chart shows that broader trend for the stock is expected to remain positive as long as the stock holds above its 200-DMA (Daily Moving Average), which stands at Rs 1,570; below which a key support exists at Rs 1,508. In case these support levels are violated the stock could potentially drop to Rs 1,370 levels.  On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above Rs 1,700 levels for fresh upside momentum. Chart shows, the stock could potentially rally to Rs 1,850 levels, with interim resistance likely around Rs 1,780.  ALSO READ: Holi 2025: Time to stock up on restaurant-related scrips? FULL DETAILS here  MTNL  Current Price: Rs 48.80  Upside Potential: 41.4%  Downside Risk: 20.1%  Support: Rs 44.60; Rs 43.50  Resistance: Rs 51.50; Rs 55; Rs 61  MTNL shares have bounced back after testing support at Rs 39; the near support for the stock now stands at Rs 44.65 and Rs 43.50. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to Rs 69-odd levels, with interim resistance likely at Rs 55 and Rs 61 levels. In the very near-term, the 200-DMA at Rs 51.50 is seen acting as a hurdle. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

More From This Section

Cement

UltraTech, Dalmia, Birla Corp, India Cements fall upto 3% today; here's why

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat; Nifty down 25 pts at 22,445; Broader mkts in red; TaMo, Infy fall 1%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Solar Industries gains 5% on issuing commercial paper worth Rs 75 crore

Adani Energy

Macquarie sees 40% upside in Adani Green stock, gives 'Outperform' rating

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML

BEML shares jump 6% on signing MoUs with Siemens and Dragflow S.R.L

Topics : Elon Musk Reliance Industries Bharti Airtel MTNL Telecom stocks Telecom industry SpaceX Trading strategies Market technicals Market trends Market Outlook stocks technical analysis technical charts Stocks to buy Stocks to avoid technical calls Stock Recommendations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon