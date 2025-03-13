Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Gensol Engineering slides for 13th straight day, stock down 65% in 2025

Gensol Engineering slides for 13th straight day, stock down 65% in 2025

The counter has fallen by 65 per cent so far this year and by nearly 80 per cent since its previous peak in February last year

Market crash

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd. extended their fall to the 13th consecutive day as the stock was locked in the 5-per cent lower circuit on Thursday, ahead of a major board decision that might give relief to the battered stock. 
 
The counter has fallen by 65 per cent so far this year and by nearly 80 per cent since its previous peak in February last year as a slew of negative news has hit the stock. 
 
The smallcap company's stock plunged as much as 5 per cent during the day to hit a lower circuit of Rs 262 per share, compared to a 0.24 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:00 AM. The shares were locked in the lower circuit for the fourth straight day. 
 
 
In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Gensol Engineering announced the resignation of its chief financial officer. It said that Ankit Jain has resigned for personal reasons and intends to explore other career opportunities. It also said that there are no additional significant factors behind his decision to resign. 

Also Read

stock market

VA Tech share price rises 2% on bagging orders of Rs 360-cr from GAIL, IOCL

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

G R Infraprojects share price hits 52-week low on ex-dividend date; details

Indian Bank

Indian Bank extends fall into 2nd day, hits 2-month low; down 10% in 4 days

oil production

ONGC, Oil India, RIL gain upto 2% as Oilfields bill passed in Lok Sabha

Bharat electronics limited

Bharat Electronics share pops 2% on bagging deal worth Rs 2,463-cr from IAF

 
The board will also consider the proposal for alteration in the share capital of the company by way of sub-division/ split of the existing equity shares of the face value Rs 10 each.
 
Meanwhile, the company's board of directors of the company will meet on Thursday, March 13, 2025, to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including qualified institutional placement (QIP), preferential issue or any other methods.   ALSO READ: ONGC, Oil India, RIL gain upto 2% as Oilfields bill passed in Lok Sabha
 
The downfall of the stock came after credit rating agencies ICRA and Care Ratings downgraded Rs 2,050 crore of Gensol's debt to default status. The action came on the back of the feedback received by these rating agencies from the company's lenders about the ongoing delays in debt servicing.
 
In an exchange filing, Gensol clarified that the rating downgrades happened due to short-term liquidity mismatch, which is improving by way of customer payments. "That said, we understand the concerns these downgrades have raised and we are committed to addressing them responsibly to all our stakeholders." 
 
Earlier this week, the company infused Rs 28 crore in the firm through the conversion of warrants into equity. These warrants would subsequently be converted into 4.43 equity shares at a price of Rs 871 per share.
 
Gensol Engineering operates in the renewable energy sector, specializing in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as innovative electric mobility solutions.

More From This Section

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: SBI, ICICI Bank lift Sensex; Nifty above 22,500; Nifty Midcap edge higher

Telecom

Here's why MTNL shares skyrocketed 14% in trade on March 13; details here

Nandan Nilekani

Nandan Nilekani's master key to help unlock India's $8 trillion future

trading

Stock Market Holiday: Is BSE, NSE open or closed on Holi 2025, March 14?

Representative Picture

Stocks to Watch Today, March 13: Tata Motors, Infy, Ola, BEL, BEML, Zinka

Topics : Buzzing stocks Gensol group Markets Nifty index S&P BSE Sensex stock markets MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon