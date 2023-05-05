Home / Markets / News / Sensex plunges 695 pts, Nifty below 18,100 as HDFC twins sink up to 6%

Sensex plunges 695 pts, Nifty below 18,100 as HDFC twins sink up to 6%

CLOSING BELL: HDFC and HDFC Bank accounted for a loss of 645 points on the BSE benchmark. Broader indices ended with relatively lesser losses of around 0.5 per cent each.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex plunges 695 pts, Nifty below 18,100 as HDFC twins sink up to 6%

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Stock Market Highlights: The key benchmark indices succumbed to heavy selling pressure in index heavyweights – HDFC and HDFC Bank - after report suggested that MSCI has decided to use an adjustment factor of 0.5 while computing the weightage of the merged entity, against expectations of an adjustment factor of 1. 
Read More

Key Event

3:52 PM May 23

Tech View :: Where is the next support placed on Nifty Bank after HDFC Bank-led sell off?

The Bank Nifty bears took over the control and the index fell by more than 2% breaking the support of the 43,000-42,800 zone. The index if sustained below 43000 will witness further correction towards the 42,500-42,300 zone where the next demand area is visible. The upside resistance of 43,000 if taken out decisively will lead to further short covering toward 43,300 levels.

Views by: Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities.

3:50 PM May 23

Comment :: Why did Sensex shed 700 pts today?

The Indian market was dragged down by heavy selling in HDFC twins on fears of post-merger fund outflow. In addition, the cues from global peers were lacklustre as the ECB raised rates by 25bps and signalled the need for further rate hikes. Wall Street has witnessed prolonged selling pressure due to apprehensions in the banking sector about the strength of regional banks.

Views by: Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

3:46 PM May 23

BSE Stats :: Over 2,000 stocks decline on the BSE vs 1,500 advances

3:45 PM May 23

Buzzing stocks :: RVNL jumps 10% in fag-end on heavy volume

3:44 PM May 23

Buzzing stocks :: Manappuram Finance extends slide even as it clarifies on ED raids

3:43 PM May 23

Buzzing stock :: Federal Bank crashes 8% as NII, NIM weaken in Q4

3:42 PM May 23

Buzzing stocks :: TVS Motor Company rallies 4% post healthy Q4 results

3:40 PM May 23

Buzzing stocks :: HDFC Bank plummets nearly 6% as MSCI reduces adjustment weight

MSCI has decided to use an adjustment factor of 0.5-times while computing the weightage of the merged entity, against expectations of an adjustment factor of 1-times. 

This could lead to an outflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) worth $150-200 million as against the Street's expectation of an inflow worth $3 billion.


3:38 PM May 23

Broader markets drop, but outshine benchmarks

3:36 PM May 23

Sectoral trends :: Nifty Bank, Financial Services indices decline 2%

3:34 PM May 23

Sensex Heatmap :: HDFC Bank, HDFC tank up to 6%, IndusInd, Tata Steel other top laggards

3:33 PM May 23

CLOSING BELL :: Nifty ends below 18,100

3:32 PM May 23

CLOSING BELL :: Sensex sinks nearly 700 pts as HDFC twins bleed

3:24 PM May 23

Sebi prescribes additional disclosures for issuing transition bonds

The markets regulator has asked companies to identify interim targets like the number of emissions the issuer is planning to reduce, project implementation strategy, technology for implementation, and the mechanism to oversee the utilisation of the funds raised through transition bonds. READ MORE

3:09 PM May 23

ALERT :: Sensex hits day's low

image
 

3:02 PM May 23

Earnings Alert:: KFin Technologies Q4 net rises 32%; stock slumps 5%

KFin Technologies reported a 31.8 per cent growth in Q4FY23 net profit at Rs 195.74 crore; backed by a 12.6 per cent YoY to Rs 720.03 crore in revenue from operations.

chart

2:53 PM May 23

Earnings Alert:: Sutlej Textiles reports loss in Q4; stock tumbles over 8%

Sutlej Textiles today reported a net loss of Rs 24 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 as against a net profit of Rs 52 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income declined by 16.5 per cent to Rs 752 crore from Rs 901 crore.

chart

2:41 PM May 23

Sebi to tell brokers, mutual funds to limit use of financial influencers

Sebi will ask brokers, traders registered with it and mutual funds to stop associating with financial influencers who are seen to be giving misleading advise and inducing investors, the report said. READ MORE

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

2:29 PM May 23

ALERT :: Aurionpro Payments receives in-principle approval from RBI to operate as Payment Aggregator

 

2:24 PM May 23

Macroeconomic factors, better consumer confidence push industry optimism up

According to the Knight Frank-Naredco Real Estate Sentiment Index, released on Friday, the Future Sentiment Score jumped from 58 in the quarter that ended December 2022 to 61 in the quarter that ended March 2023. READ MORE

consumer confidence, consumer

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET WRAPMARKET LIVES&P BSE SensexTata PowerAdani EnterprisesHero MotoCorpBritanniaMarket newsNiftySGX NiftyNSEBSE

First Published: May 05 2023 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story