Sensex plunges 695 pts, Nifty below 18,100 as HDFC twins sink up to 6%

Stock Market Highlights: The key benchmark indices succumbed to heavy selling pressure in index heavyweights – HDFC and HDFC Bank - after report suggested that MSCI has decided to use an adjustment factor of 0.5 while computing the weightage of the merged entity, against expectations of an adjustment factor of 1.













Among individual stocks, Manappuram Finance extended losses and shed another 10.8 per cent after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) froze Rs 143 crore worth of assets of the firm's MD and CEO V P Nandakumar in an ongoing money laundering investigation. The broader indices ended with relatively lesser losses. The BSE Midcap index was down 0.5 per cent, while the Smallcap index slipped 0.4 per cent. The overall breadth was negative, with more than 2,000 stocks declining on the BSE, as against 1,500 advancing shares. On the positive front, Titan advanced over 2 per cent. UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Nestle India, ITC, PowerGrid Corporation and Asian Paints were the other prominent gainers, up over a per cent each. HDFC and HDFC Bank, down up to 6 per cent each, accounted for a loss of 645 points on the BSE benchmark. IndusInd Bank down 5.5 per cent was the other major loser among the Sensex 30 stocks. Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies and NTPC declined 1-2 per cent each. The S&P BSE benchmark index, the Sensex, tumbled to a low of 61,002 towards the fag end of the trading session, and finally ended with a significant loss of 695 points at 61,054. The Nifty 50 shed 187 points at 18,069 on Friday. According to a note by Nuvama Research, global index provider MSCI intends to add the merged entity of HDFC Bank and HDFC to the large cap segment of MSCI Global Standard index with an adjustment factor of 0.5, which could lead to an outflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) worth $150-200 million as against the Street's expectation of an inflow worth $3 billion.