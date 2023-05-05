Accenture India chief Rekha Menon to retire; Ajay Vij appointed new MD



Ajay Vij will take up the newly created role of country managing director, and Sandeep Dutta will lead the India Market Unit. The chairperson’s primary responsibilities will now be undertaken by the two new appointees. Accenture India has announced leadership changes as Rekha M Menon, senior managing director and chairperson, retires from the global professional services company on June 30.



Vij, as country managing director, will expand his current responsibilities as the corporate services and sustainability lead for India to provide overall leadership and drive coordinated decision-making for key company priorities, it said. During her 20-year career at Accenture, Menon held various roles across markets. As chairperson, she expanded Accenture’s business, strengthened its presence in communities and built relationships with key industries, governments, and clients. She pioneered the India corporate citizenship strategy and championed the company’s inclusion and diversity agenda, said Accenture.



“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Rekha for her more than two decades of extraordinary leadership. She helped build a strong foundation for Accenture in India across many aspects of our business and leaves behind an outstanding legacy of accomplishments and impact for our clients, our people and our communities,” said Leonardo Framil, Accenture’s chief executive officer for growth markets. Dutta, the India sales lead and now as head of Accenture’s India Market Unit, will be responsible for driving business and operations in the domestic market, focusing on growth, market differentiation, and clients. In an expansion of this role, Dutta will work with local business communities and represent Accenture with India industry and trade bodies.

“I would also like to congratulate Ajay and Sandeep on their well-earned appointments and new responsibilities. I and our entire Global Management Committee look forward to working closely with them to create significant value for our clients, people and communities in India and those clients we serve around the world,” said Framil.