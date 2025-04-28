Monday, April 28, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mid, smallcaps outrun large-cap peers in recent market pullback. Will it last?

Mid, smallcaps outrun large-cap peers in recent market pullback. Will it last?

Dixon Technologies, Waaree Energies, Data Patterns (India), Godfrey Phillips, Devyani International, and KFin Technologies are some of the counters that have gained over 20 per cent during this period

NSE, BSE, STOCK MARKETS, TRADING

NSE, BSE, STOCK MARKETS, TRADING

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Midcap and smallcap indices have outrun their large-cap peers in the recent market pullback, shows data even as markets grappled with the recent geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.
 
From a level of 21,744 hit on April 7, 2025 on tariff fears, the Nifty 50 index has gained around 9 per cent to 24,260 levels by April 28. The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices, however, gained over 10 per cent each during this period, ACE Equity data shows.
 
The overall market pullback, according to analysts, has been on account of delay in implementation of higher tariffs by US president Donald Trump. The markets, for now, have also taken geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan following the killing of civilians in Pahalgam recently in their stride. 
 
 
The mid-and smallcap segments started to outperform once there was some clarity on the tariffs, said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market expert. Typically in any market pullback, he said, the mid-and small-cap segments always do better as they are the favourite segments of the retail investors.

Also Read

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

NSE rejig tomorrow: Zomato, Jio Fin's Nifty inclusion to add $910 million

Thus far in FY25, the Nifty Midcap 100 index has rallied 8.1 per cent as compared to 6.0 per cent rise in Nifty 50 and 6 per cent gain in the NSE Smallcap 100 index

Nifty Midcap 100 set to outrun Nifty 50 for fifth straight financial year

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Why are midcap, smallcap indices underperforming today? Details here

Premiumstock market trading

Midcaps follow smallcaps into bear territory as selloff intensifies

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Broader mkt stages recovery; Nifty SmallCap, MidCap indices rally up to 3%

 
“I don't see the overall markets continuing to move up much in the short-to-medium term due to the geopolitical situation between India and Pakistan. Tough Trump tariff fears have now gone into the background, the markets have not yet fully discounted the worst of the geopolitical concerns. As things stand, investors should sell the rallies, but should not empty out their portfolios. It is better to stay in cash for now,” Baliga advises.
 
Movers and shakers
 
Among individual stocks that comprise the mid-and smallcap segments on the NSE, Dixon Technologies, Waaree Energies, Data Patterns (India), Godfrey Phillips India, Devyani International, AU Small Finance Bank and KFin Technologies are some of the counters that have gained over 20 per cent during the above-mentioned period, ACE Equity data shows.
 
HDFC AMC, IDFC First Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, MRF, Coforge, L&T Finance, CDSL, Oil India, PVR Inox are some of the other prominent stocks that rallied between 15 per cent to 20 per cent, shows data. 
 
Indian stock markets, according to G Chokkalimgam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, would continue to recover in the short-term and suggest investors focus on domestic demand-driven stocks to minimize risk.
 
“Highly conservative investors might keep 50 per cent allocation to large cap (top 100) stocks as DIIs would continue to focus on the large cap segment in any possible event of market stress. Those who have an appetite for risk can consider 60 per cent to 70 per cent allocation to quality small-and mid-cap stocks with focus largely on domestic demand for possible wealth creation,” he said.
 
Tech view
 
On the technical front, the Nifty, said Sameet Chavan, head of research (technical and derivative) at Angel One, has confirmed a strong bullish breakout on the charts as it surpassed the February-March swing highs. 
 
If geopolitical tensions escalate or the 23,900 – 23,800 support for the Nifty is breached, he expects a deeper correction towards the 23,500–23,300 levels. 
 
“On the upside, while the broader trend remains bullish, Nifty has an immediate resistance at 24,250–24,350 levels. A move above this zone would confirm a continuation of the primary uptrend. Traders should stay cautious and monitor these key levels, as the next leg of the move may not be as smooth as the recent rally. A selective approach toward midcap stocks is advisable,” Chavan said.

More From This Section

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 1,000 pts to 80,200 led by RIL, Sun Pharma, SBI; Oil, PSB gain

Reliance Industries, RIL

RIL shares soar 4% after Q4 results; check earnings, analyst reviews here

SML Isuzu

Why this smallcap auto stock fell 10% in trade on Apr 28? Check details

ipo market listing share market

Iware Supplychain Services IPO opens today; check GMP, lot size, key dates

RBL bank

RBL Bank shares rally 6% after Q4 results; Key earnings highlights here

Topics : Nifty Midcap 100 stocks The Smart Investor Midcap smallcap Smallcap index Nifty Midcap 100 Market Outlook stock market trading stock market rally Dixon Technologies Midcaps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOIndia Pakistan LoC ClashIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon