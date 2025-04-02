Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / India's tech startups worth $100 billion seen seeking IPOs by 2027

India's tech startups worth $100 billion seen seeking IPOs by 2027

Young companies are now in better shape than in 2021 and 2022, when several startups that sought to capture India's booming capital markets cratered after listing at high valuations

flipkart

Walmart-controlled online retailer Flipkart is among the companies seeking to list in India | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Sankalp Phartiyal
   
More than three dozen tech startups with a combined valuation of $100 billion are set to go public by 2027 in what would mark a rebound in stock sales in India, according to one of the country’s top deal advisers to internet companies.
 
Walmart Inc.-controlled online retailer Flipkart, payments firm PhonePe and lodging provider Oyo Hotels are among the companies seeking to list in the country, which was the world’s second-largest market for share sales last year but has lost steam since. Most companies preparing for an initial public offering have been able to strike a balance between speedy growth and profitability, according to a report by the homegrown investment bank The Rainmaker Group.
 
 
Young companies are now in better shape than in 2021 and 2022, when several startups that sought to capture India’s booming capital markets cratered after listing at high valuations, said Kashyap Chanchani, managing partner at Rainmaker. Payment provider Paytm has dropped about 63 per cent since its IPO while beauty retailer Nykaa is down 4 per cent.
 
“The financial health of the startups due to list in the next two years is materially better than the companies that listed previously,” Chanchani, who helped Indian startups raise $1 billion in equity last year, said in an interview. “Two-thirds of these firms are already profitable, and they are also doing a better job with transparency.”

Also Read

PremiumAI startup funding

Nexthop AI launches with $110 mn in funding led by Lightspeed Venture

PremiumIndia's tech startup boom: Are policy tweaks needed to drive growth?

Tech startups raise $2.5 bn, India ranks 3rd among top-funded geographies

Indian flag, India, flag, tiranga, tricolour

Motive to hire hundreds as AI unicorns expand, follow Big Tech to India

PremiumIndia's tech startup boom: Are policy tweaks needed to drive growth?

India's tech startup boom: Are policy tweaks needed to drive growth?

Jensen Huang, Founder & CEO, Nvidia

World's richest people lose $108 bn after tech startup DeepSeek selloff

 
Rainmaker’s clients have included Oyo and e-commerce startup Swiggy, and the firm typically receives a cut of the fundraising deals it helps to arrange. It doesn’t advise companies on IPOs.
 
The number of share sales in India dropped by 34 per cent in the first quarter as the stock market sputtered. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index had risen for nine consecutive years, but it started declining in late September amid an unexpected slowdown in economic growth and a slew of analysts downgraded their expectations for corporate earnings.
 
First-quarter proceeds from IPOs, block sales and share placements in India nearly halved to $7.1 billion, slipping below those of Hong Kong and Japan.
 
Still, Chanchani is among bankers predicting that deals in India will pick up in the coming months, when several sales are expected to hit the market. Those include LG Electronics Inc.’s Indian unit, which may raise as much as $1.7 billion, and electric-scooter maker Ather Energy Pvt., which could raise about $400 million.
 
A new surge in startup IPOs would provide a much-needed exit to large investors such as SoftBank Group Corp. and Prosus NV. Billionaire Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Vision Fund is a shareholder in companies such as Oyo, optician Lenskart Solutions Pvt., and used-car seller CARS24 Solutions Pvt., while Prosus is an investor in e-commerce firm Meesho and home services startup Urban Company.
 
Firms like SoftBank and Prosus “have a dozen companies or so where they are sitting on massive gains, and several of these firms have begun seeking the public markets route,” Chanchani said, cautioning though that IPOs will have to be priced carefully as retail investors will reject lofty valuations.
 
Companies going public will have to assuage investor concerns about a slowing economy and earnings growth. Some of India’s newly listed stocks have also declined after sales restrictions expired, adding pressure to a stock market already down hundreds of billions of dollars since late last year.
 
India’s startup economy remains among the biggest in the world after the US and China. Still, it’s also one that’s seen major corporate governance lapses, sinking valuations and profits turning to dust. Many young firms have been forced to cut jobs and growth plans, while others have imploded. Teacher-turned-entrepreneur Byju Raveendran’s eponymous online tutoring business illustrates how a once high-flying company can run aground as investors lose faith in founders once-labeled charismatic.
 
“One of the key questions that investors ask us often is — can we trust the founders?” Chanchani said.
 

More From This Section

Vivo X200s (Source: Vivo China)

Vivo X200s design revealed ahead of launch this month: Take a look

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13T launching this month: What to expect from new compact flagship

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion (Flipkart)

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launching today: Details, expected specifications

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 to be unveiled at Direct event: When and how to watch

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 2, win diamonds and free skins

Topics : tech start-ups Indian startup factory technology industry india startup Indian startups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVENIOS Ticket OutIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon