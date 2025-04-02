Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock ₹2,503 crore worth shares in April-May 2025

Shares of five recently listed companies, including Denta Water and Infra Solutions, Stallion India Flurochemicals, Laxmi Dental, Quadrant Future Tek, and Standard Glass Lining Technology, estimated to be valued at around ₹347 crore, are set to exit their lock-in period this month, April 2025, opening the door for anchor investors to potentially sell off their shares.
According to a report released by Axis Securities, shares of four other companies, including Quality Power Electrical Equipments, Hexaware Technologies, Ajax Engineering, and Dr Agarwal's Health Care, with an estimated value of ₹2,156 crore, are set to exit their lock-in period this May 2025.
The lock-in period for anchor investors refers to a specified duration after an IPO during which these investors are restricted from selling their shares. Typically, it ranges from 30 to 90 days, ensuring stability in the stock price post-listing.
Here are the complete details of the companies that will see the lock-in expiry of equity shares held by anchor investors, along with their estimated value and lock-in expiry dates:
Standard Glass Lining Technology, which listed on D-Street on January 13, 2025, will see the lock-in expiry for 43,93,407 equity shares of anchor investors, valued at around ₹62 crore, on April 8, 2025.
Also Read
Quadrant Future Tek, which made its debut on D-Street on January 14, 2025, will have the lock-in for 22,50,000 equity shares of anchor investors expire, estimated at ₹65 crore, on April 9, 2025.
Laxmi Dental, which began trading on the exchanges on January 20, 2025, will see the lock-in expiry for 36,69,709 equity shares of anchor investors, valued at around ₹157 crore, on April 15, 2025.
Stallion India Flurochemicals, which made its debut on the BSE and NSE on January 23, 2025, will have the lock-in for 33,24,210 equity shares held by anchor investors expire, estimated to be worth ₹30 crore, on April 21, 2025.
Denta Water and Infra Solutions, which began trading on January 29, 2025, will see the lock-in period for 11,25,000 equity shares of anchor investors expire, valued at approximately ₹33 crore, on April 27, 2025.
Dr Agarwal's Health Care, which listed on the BSE and NSE on February 4, 2025, will have the lock-in for 1,08,89,408 equity shares of anchor investors expire, estimated to be worth ₹483 crore, on May 1, 2025.
Ajax Engineering, which made its D-Street debut on February 17, 2025, will see the lock-in for 30,15,231 equity shares of anchor investors expire, estimated to be worth around ₹181 crore, on May 13, 2025.
Hexaware Technologies, which began trading on the exchanges on February 19, 2025, will have the lock-in for 1,83,47,480 equity shares held by anchor investors expire, valued at approximately ₹1,299 crore, on May 17, 2025.
Quality Power Electrical Equipments, which made its debut on D-Street on February 24, 2025, will see the lock-in period for 45,46,035 equity shares of anchor investors expire, with an estimated value of ₹193 crore, on May 20, 2025.