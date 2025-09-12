Friday, September 12, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 3; Subscription nears 30x, GMP up 21%

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 3; Subscription nears 30x, GMP up 21%

Analysts at Anand Rathi Research, and Master Capital Services have recommended subscribing to the Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO from a long-term perspective

Shringar House IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Subscription Status: Jewellary manufacturer Shringar House of Mangalsutra has received a favorable response for its initial public offering (IPO) from investors so far. Notably, the public issue is set to close for subscription today, September 12.
 
The Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO, which opened for subscription on September 10, has received bids for 39,07,53,065 shares against 1,31,47,075 shares on offer, translating to an overall subscription of 29.72 times as of 12:09 PM on Friday, September 12, according to BSE data.
 
Retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs) have led the response, subscribing to their allocated portions by 99.62 times and 39.03 times, respectively. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), on the other hand, have placed the lowest bids among others, yet have oversubscribed their reserved category by 2.45 times.
 

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO grey market premium (GMP)

Meanwhile, the company’s unlisted shares were commanding a solid premium on the final day of subscription. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹199 per share. This translates to a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹34 per share, or 20.61 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

ALSO READ | Urban Company IPO ends today; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO details

The public offering consists of an entirely fresh issue of 24.3 million equity shares worth ₹400.95 crore. Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO does not have any offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The issue is available at a price band of ₹155–₹165 per share, with a lot size of 90 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 90 shares and in multiples thereof.

Also Read

Austere Systems ipo listing

Austere Systems makes solid debut; shares list at 37% premium on BSE SME

Urban Company IPO

Urban Company IPO ends today; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Dev Accelerator IPO

Retail investors drive demand for Dev Accelerator IPO; GMP up 11%

Urban Company IPO

Urban company IPO demand continues; subscription nears 5x, GMP up 38%

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO opens with 118% GMP; check key details here

 
A retail investor would need a minimum of ₹14,850 to bid for one lot (90 shares) of the Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO, while an investment of ₹1,93,050 would be required to bid for the maximum limit of 13 lots (1,170 shares).
 
As the public issue closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment for Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, September 15, 2025, and shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts on September 16, 2025.
 
Shringar House of Mangalsutra shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO review

The company has garnered favorable reviews for its public offering from brokerages. Analysts at Anand Rathi Research, and Master Capital Services have recommended subscribing to the Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO from a long-term perspective. READ MORE

About Shringar House of Mangalsutra

Shringar House of Mangalsutra specialises in the design and manufacture of Mangalsutras in India. It designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of Mangalsutras in 18k and 22k purity gold, studded with American diamonds, cubic zirconia, pearls, mother of pearl, and semi-precious stones. In CY23, it contributed approximately 6 per cent of the organised Mangalsutra market in India.
 

More From This Section

Sigachi Industries

Sigachi zooms 37% in 2 days on huge volumes; 130 mn shares change hands

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty extends gain to 8th session; Sensex up 400 pts; Auto, pharma drive rally

gold, gold stocks

Gold rally likely to have more upside; check strategy, target here

stock markets

Travel Food up 4% on bagging this licence from Cochin International Airport

HFCL logo

HFCL shares rise 4% on plans to acquire 1000 acre land in Andhra Pradesh

Topics : IPO GMP IPOs initial public offerings IPOs IPO allotment IPO REVIEW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon