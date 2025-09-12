Friday, September 12, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coal India to enhance workers' ex-gratia to ₹25 lakh from Sept 17: Minister

Coal India to enhance workers' ex-gratia to ₹25 lakh from Sept 17: Minister

In a historic step, Coal India Ltd will introduce uniforms for all its employees, including the chairman and managing director, for the first time after the country's Independence

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday announced that the country's largest miner CIL has decided to enhance workers' ex gratia in case of a mine accident to Rs 25 lakh from the existing Rs 15 lakh.

In a historic step, Coal India Ltd will introduce uniforms for all its employees, including the chairman and managing director, for the first time after the country's Independence.

"Coal India has decided to enhance workers' ex-gratia (in case of mine accident) to Rs 25 lakh from the present 15 lakh from September 17, which is Vishwakarma Diwas and also coincides with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Reddy said, addressing the media here.

 

He also said, "In another major decision, post Independence Coal India has decided for the first time to introduce uniforms for workers, officials and CMDs of its PSUs besides employees of MDOs from September 17 to ensure a culture of discipline and unity."

Coal India Chairman and Managing Director PM Prasad was also present on the occasion.

Reddy said that Coal India will provide additional (accidental) insurance of Rs 1 crore for its employees from September 17 and Rs 40 lakh for contractual workers.

Asserting that India is committed to decrease dependence on coal imports, the minister said the government had saved Rs 60,000 crore by cutting dry-fuel imports last year.

He said that the government is also committed to more reforms in the coal sector, besides facilitating ease of business and transparency in block auctions.

"Rs 32,000 crore National Critical Mineral Mission is being implemented by the government for exploration of critical minerals," the minister said and added that public and private sectors are being encouraged to participate.

"For this, India has engaged with the like-minded countries," he said, adding, "Till now we have started work of exploration in Argentina and Zambia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

