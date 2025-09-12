Friday, September 12, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Auto bodies seek closer cooperation with govt to secure key raw materials

Auto bodies seek closer cooperation with govt to secure key raw materials

The industry has a shared resolve to transform challenges into opportunities and position India as a reliable and competitive global hub for mobility components while navigating geopolitical challenge

Cars, auto industry

Auto industry bodies on Friday stressed on the need for closer cooperation with the government. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto industry bodies on Friday stressed on the need for closer cooperation with the government to secure critical raw materials such as rare earth magnets, and technologies amid shifting geopolitical alignments and evolving trade agreements.

The industry has a shared resolve to transform challenges into opportunities and position India as a reliable and competitive global hub for mobility components while navigating geopolitical challenges, creating a resilient automotive supply chain in India, ACMA President Shradha Suri Marwah said.

In her address at the annual session of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), she said, "Critical raw materials, the availability of rare earth magnets, semiconductors and battery inputs is becoming a strategic issue that requires national focus."  Marwah further said,"We stand at crossroads where opportunities are immense but challenges are daunting to allude to, some of them, geopolitical volatility, trade wars, tariff escalations, export restrictions are all redefining the supply chain."  Going forward, Marwah said,"I see closer government partnerships to secure critical raw materials, deepen international alliances for access to newer markets and strengthen our industry's overall competitiveness."  Expressing similar views, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Shailesh Chandra said supply chains must go beyond cost efficiency to become agile, diversified and capable of withstanding disruptions.

 

This means actively working on creating alternative supply chains by partnering with resource rich countries, he added.

"Here, while the business to business relations are important, governments' intervention in both the countries needs to be a catalyst for such partnerships," Chandra asserted.

Also Read

cars, auto industry

Late-stage design changes delay most vehicle launches in India: Report

GST rate rationalisation, coupled with the 8th pay commission recommendations, and the rising customer's aspirations, could give a huge demand boost, says Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India. | File Image

Small SUV segment may see maximum growth after GST relief: Hyundai COOpremium

PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Auto industry must pursue self-reliance, green growth: PM Modi at Siam

H D Kumaraswamy

India's automobile industry is on threshold of transformation: Minister

FADA seeks PM’s help to resolve compensation cess issue before GST 2.0

GST reforms: Fada urges PM Modi to resolve compensation cess issue

These partnerships need to leverage the strength of each of the countries, which could range from either availability of raw materials or technologies, he noted.

Over the past few years, Chandra said, the global trade and manufacturing environment has been undergoing profound changes.

"Factors such as shifting geopolitical alignments, evolving trade agreements and rapid technological transitions have collectively redefined the way supply chains operate," he added.

The Indian automotive industry, deeply integrated with the global networks, is both impacted by and responding to these shifts today, Chandra noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Agarwal said, “I think we will have to see what is happening till the end of November because there are a lot of factors at play.

Ashok Leyland MD sees CV sales crossing pre-pandemic peak in FY26

Maruti Suzuki Victoris unveiled in India

Helped by GST move, PV sales growth may rebound to 7% by FY27: Maruti

Ashok Leyland, commercial vehicles, M&HCV, GST cut, stock outlook, Kotak Research, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Elara Capital, CV sector

CV segment biggest beneficiary of GST cut in auto sector: Ashok Leyland

ethanol E20 fuel

Auto firms assure all cars made since 2023 can run safely on E20 fuelpremium

Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari seeks extra discounts for buyers with vehicle scrapping certificate

Topics : Auto industry Auto sector vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon