Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty muted; oil & gas, metal stocks top drags

Stock market live updates: Equity benchmark indices were volatile Friday, swinging between gains and losses. The BSE Sensex held gains of 90 points at 71,516 after opening 165 points lower. The NSE Nifty was up 50 points at 21,750.

M&M, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints and JSW Steel led losses on the Sensex, while Hindalco and HDFC Life were the additional losers on Nifty.

On the flip side, RIL, Power Grid, SBI, Britannia and Tata Consumer were among the frontline gainers. Among other stocks, RVNL pluned 8 per cent after it reported a 6 per cent decline in Q3 net profit to Rs 359 crore vs a year ago.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also declined in line with the benchmarks, down up to 0.2 per cent. Nifty Metal and Oil & Gas indices were the leading losers, down over 1 per cent.