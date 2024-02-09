Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty muted; oil & gas, metal stocks top drags

Stock market live updates: Equity benchmark indices were volatile Friday, swinging between gains and losses. The BSE Sensex held gains of 90 points at 71,516 after opening 165 points lower. The NSE Nifty was up 50 points at 21,750.
M&M, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints and JSW Steel led losses on the Sensex, while Hindalco and HDFC Life were the additional losers on Nifty.
On the flip side, RIL, Power Grid, SBI, Britannia and Tata Consumer were among the frontline gainers. Among other stocks, RVNL pluned 8 per cent after it reported a 6 per cent decline in Q3 net profit to Rs 359 crore vs a year ago.
The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also declined in line with the benchmarks, down up to 0.2 per cent. Nifty Metal and Oil & Gas indices were the leading losers, down over 1 per cent.
India Inc shows signs of the Red Sea conflict in Q3FY24 performance
In a call with analysts, top executives from BEL informed that the Israel-Hamas conflict has been affecting despatches, leading to a spillover of Rs 400-500 crore in the 2023-24 October-December quarter, which landed in the first week of January. READ MORE
10:29 AM
ALERT :: CG Power enters into Joint Venture with Renesas Electronics America, Stars Microelectronics
>> Stock down 1.3%
10:18 AM
Zomato rallies 5%, hits 2-year high on healthy December quarter results
In the past two months, the stock has surged 28 per cent. With today's rally, it is trading at its highest level since January 2022. It had hit a record high of Rs 169 on November 16, 2021. At 09:40 am, Zomato was trading 3 per cent higher at Rs 148.55 as compared to 0.13 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. READ MORE
10:07 AM
Market Check :: MidCap index declines 1.6%
9:57 AM
Market Check :: BSE SmallCap index falls 2%
9:45 AM
Comment :: 'FII selling and bear onslaught unlikely to take market down significantly'
When valuations are high, the bears will use any negative news to push the market down. The slightly negative news, from the market perspective, came yesterday in the slightly hawkish comments of the RBI Governor.
The good news that the economy is doing better-than-expected and a GDP growth projection of 7% and CPI inflation of 4.5% for FY 25 was ignored.
The selling was aggravated with FIIs, too, running with the bears. There is a significant build up in the short position of FIIs. This normally happens along with the rise in the US 10-year bond yields which is now at 4.15%.
FII selling and bear onslaught are unlikely to take the market down significantly. There will be strong buying on dips. The sustained flows into mutual funds which are gathering momentum will enable the DIIs to buy aggressively. A good investment strategy now would be to buy the bluechips which FIIs are selling.
Views by: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
9:34 AM
AstraZeneca Pharma sinks 14% as Q3 PAT sinks 70% QoQ
9:30 AM
Signatureglobal (India) gains 3% on agreement to develop land piece
>> It has entered into a joint development agreement for 20.32 acres located in Gurugram. The land has an overall potential developable area of approximately 2.84 million square feet.
9:28 AM
Biocon off lows, trades over 0.5% up
>> It has reported a net profit of Rs 660 crore for Q3FY24, with revenue from operations increasing 34.4 per cent to Rs 3,953.7 crore.
>> The company's chief financial officer, Indranil Sen, has tendered resignation. Separately, it informed the exchanges today that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for bBevacizumab. The CRL did not identify any outstanding scientific issues on the dossier and informs the need for the completion of a pre-approval inspection of the bBevacizumab manufacturing facility.
9:26 AM
Zomato gains over 3% as it posts record profit in Q3
>> The food delivery aggregator reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 138 crore for Q3FY24, beating analysts' estimate of Rs Rs 90.98 crore, as per LSEG data.
>> It had reported a net loss of Rs 347 crore a year earlier. Total revenue jumped 69 per cent to Rs 3,288 crore.
9:24 AM
LIC advances 4% as Q3 net surges 49% YoY
>> LIC of India reported a 49.10 per cent year-on- year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit during the October-December period of financial year 2023-24 (FY-24), reaching Rs 9,444.42 crore.
>> The state-owned life insurer reported a net premium income of Rs 1.17 trillion in Q3 of FY24, a 4.6 per cent year-Y-o-Y increase.
9:22 AM
Paytm begins its slide again, stock down 6%
>> Paytm Payments Bank board member Manju Agarwal likely resigned from the company on February 1.
>> Besides, reports suggest the company is in talks to acquire e-commerce start-up Bitsila
9:21 AM
Sectoral trends :: Defensive pockets on a rise; IT, Pharma rally
9:19 AM
Sensex Heatmap :: Power stocks gain in tepid session; Airtel, M&M top laggards
9:17 AM
Opening Bell :: Nifty starts in the red
9:16 AM
Opening Bell :: Sensex opens 100 pts lower
9:09 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty holds 21,700
9:08 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex gives up early gains to settle flat
9:04 AM
Currency Alert: Rupee opens flat
8:59 AM
Opinion: Status quo: Das has promises to keep...
At the end of the three-day meeting of the central bank’s rate-setting body, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das once again announced his commitment to bottle the inflation genie first before any rate action. The monetary policy, his statement says, must continue to be actively disinflationary to align inflation to the target of 4 per cent on a durable basis. Read