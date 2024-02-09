Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Max Healthcare acquires Nagpur-based Alexis Hospital for Rs 412 cr

Acquisition strengthens presence in Maharashtra and part of strategy to expand in Tier-II cities, says Max Healthcare

Max Healthcare Institute

Max Healthcare Institute

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Max Healthcare Institute on Friday said it has acquired Nagpur-based Alexis Multi-Speciality Hospital Pvt Ltd. (Alexis) for an enterprise value of Rs 412 crore.

The 200-bed hospital is recognised by Joint Commission International (JCI), a global leader in health care accreditation “The hospital has a built up area of around 2.25 lakh square feet and offers multidisciplinary care in the areas of gastroenterology, neurosurgery, cardiology, transplants and related diagnostic facilities,” said Max Healthcare in a filing with the BSE.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The hospital’s capacity can be expanded to 340 beds in view of the land’s floor area ratio and existing structure. “Further, the hospital medical programme can be further strengthened in the surgical specialties like Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), Urology, Oncology and Neurosciences, leading to an improvement in average revenue per occupied bed and occupied bed days,” said the company in a press release.

Alexis Hospital’s current run rate of revenue and Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) is estimated to be Rs 150 crore and Rs 25 crore. “The hospital is generating cash and has good brand equity in the market in the region,” said Max Healthcare.

Abhay Soi, chairman and managing director of Max Healthcare Institute, said that the acquisition is “in line with our vision to expand our footprint in Tier-II cities with abundance of clinical talent and developed private healthcare infrastructure”.

“Alexis Hospital acquisition will strengthen Max Healthcare’s presence in the Maharashtra region. With this addition, Max Healthcare now has 4 JCI accredited facilities in its network,” he said.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Max Financial Services zooms 6% as over 10 mn shares change hands

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Max Healthcare Q2 results: Net profit falls 39.5%; revenue up 19%

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Max Healthcare acquires Nagpur-based Alexis Hospital for Rs 412 crore

HPCL to commission country's newest oil refinery in Barmer by January 2025

OYO expects consistent PAT rise in upcoming quarters: CEO Ritesh Agarwal

Petronet draws Rs 40,000 cr investment plan to increase profit by 2028

ONGC in talks to restart Libya operations, expand in Venezuela: Report

Topics : Max Healthcare Hospital shares Max hospital hospital stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon