Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rajesh Power rises 6% after bagging ₹220-crore order from Madhya Gujarat

Rajesh Power rises 6% after bagging ₹220-crore order from Madhya Gujarat

Rajesh Power share price gained 6 per cent logging an intraday high at ₹1,434 per share after receiving orders from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajesh Power shares gained 6.2 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹1,434 per share. At 11:40 AM, Rajesh Power shares were trading 4.58 per cent higher at ₹1,412 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.01 per cent at 83,451.14.
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹ 2,542.64 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,572.95 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹636.5 per share. 

Why were Rajesh Power shares in demand?

The buying interest on the counter came after the company bagged multiple orders from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL), Vadodara, Gujarat. 
 
 
Under the contract, Rajesh Power will supply, install, test, and commission 11KV medium voltage covered conductor (MVCC) at various locations under the Kisan Suryoday Yojana (KSY) Scheme and Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana (VKY -2) Scheme. 
 
"We are pleased to inform you that the Company has received orders from M/s Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL), Vadodara, Gujarat for turnkey Contract for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11KV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) at various locations under Kisan Suryoday Yojana (KSY) Scheme and Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana (VKY -2) scheme," the filing read. 

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

BSE, Nuvama, CDSL fall up to 7% on F&O volume concerns as headwinds rise

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Krsnaa Diagnostics rises 6% in trade; what's driving investor interest?

Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy gains 3%, hits new high on healthy March quarter results

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra secures ₹740 crore Kolkata port project, shares jump 2%

trading, markets

Navin Fluorine shares rise 3% on launching QIP to raise ₹750 crore

 
The order is worth ₹220.18 crore and has to be completed within 9 months. 
 
Prior to this, the company secured ₹59.79 crore order from Gift Power Company for distribution and backup power systems in the SEZ Area and DTA Area of GIFT City. The order was to be completed within 18 months.
 
As per the agreement, Part A involves setting up grid power supply infrastructure across both SEZ and DTA areas. Part B focuses on establishing backup power arrangements exclusively for the SEZ area, while Part C pertains to the expansion of substation feeders in the DTA zone. The project is aimed at enhancing the power reliability and operational readiness of GIFT City's growing infrastructure.  Check Cryogenic OGS IPO Allotment Status

About Rajesh Power Services 

Rajesh Power Services is amongst the largest players in the country firmly established in the underground power transmission and infrastructure EPC space. Rajesh Power has experience in executing large-scale projects with notable capabilities that deliver end-to-end solutions covering design, consultancy, procurement, project execution, and testing and commissioning projects on a turnkey basis. The company is also a utility service provider in the area of operations and maintenance services, utility services like cable testing, and fault location for its utility as well as private clients.

More From This Section

Travel Food Services IPO

Travel Food Services IPO sees week demand; subscription lags at 15%, GMP 2%

mutual fund

Promoter stakes fall to 37% in FY25 as MFs, retail drive free float rise

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; broader market indices slip; BSE down 7%

stock exchange, bull, financial markets, trading

Jane Street shows dangers of treating finance as 'shampoo sachet'

ipo market listing share market

Glen Industries IPO opens for bidding; subscribed 21%, GMP up 25%

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend Stock TodaySamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon