Rising incomes may propel household asset growth, says RBI's Michael Patra

With rising incomes, households are expected to rebuild their financial assets, said Michael Debabrata Patra, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, on Tuesday.

He noted that the rebuilding process has already begun, with household savings increasing from an average of 10.6 per cent between 2011 and 2017 to 11.5 per cent during 2017-2023, excluding the pandemic year.

“Going forward, boosted by rising incomes, households will likely build back their financial assets. Financial assets held by households peaked at 15 per cent of GDP in the early 2000s, right up to the financial crisis of 2008. The process has already begun, and household savings have increased from an average of 10.6 per cent during 2011 to 2017 to 11.5 per cent during 2017-2023, excluding the pandemic year,” he said while speaking at the CII Financing Summit.

“For India, domestic savings have largely financed the investment needs of the economy, with external financing playing a supplementary role. As the productive capacity of the economy rises and its ability to absorb foreign sources expands, the volume and composition of external financing may undergo fundamental shifts,” he said.

He highlighted that net household savings as a proportion of GDP have nearly halved, driven by behavioural changes such as the unwinding of prudential savings accumulated during the pandemic and a shift from financial assets to physical assets like housing.

Patra noted that physical savings increased during the pandemic years, reaching a peak of 16 per cent of GDP in 2010-11. Accordingly, households are expected to remain the top net lenders to the economy in the coming decades.