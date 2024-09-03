Defence Ministry to approve major Navy, Army projects worth over Rs 1 trn

In a major boost for the Indian armed forces, the Defence Ministry is preparing to launch several significant projects, including the construction of seven advanced frigates for the Indian Navy and a proposal by the Indian Army to replace its T-72 tanks with modern Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs).

A meeting to discuss these initiatives, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is scheduled for Tuesday at South Block, reported ANI. It will be attended by key officials, including the Chief of Defence Staff, the three service chiefs, the Defence Secretary, and other relevant authorities.

What is the Indian Navy’s Project 17 Bravo?

As part of its plan, the Indian Navy is set to acquire seven new warships under Project 17 Bravo, which will be the most advanced stealth frigates ever constructed in India, following the ongoing construction of the Nilgiri-class frigates. Defence officials have indicated that the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is likely to approve the issuance of a tender valued at around Rs 70,000 crore to Indian shipyards under the 'Make in India' initiative, including those in the private sector.

The tender is expected to involve Category A shipyards such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, Goa Shipyard Limited, and Larsen & Toubro, among others. To accelerate the project and minimise delays, the tender will likely be divided between two shipyards, although specific details will emerge once the project receives formal approval.

Currently, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Garden Reach Shipbuilders are constructing frigates under Project 17A (Nilgiri-class), with four frigates being built by MDL and three by GRSE.

The project is expected to significantly boost the Indian Navy's capabilities by the early 2030s, with the new frigates anticipated to enter service during that period.

Indian Army’s proposal to replace Russian-origin T-72 tanks

The Indian Army's proposal to replace its Russian-origin T-72 tanks with 1,700 FRCVs will also be a key topic at the meeting. The Army plans to replace the T-72s with indigenous FRCVs, which will be developed under the Make-I procedure of the Defence Acquisition Procedure.

Indian vendors will be required to produce the tanks with over 60 per cent indigenous content, and major companies like Bharat Forge and Larsen & Toubro are expected to participate in the tender.

The Indian Army intends to complete the FRCV project in phases, with approximately 600 tanks being built in each phase. Additionally, the Army is expected to propose the acquisition of around 100 BMP-2 infantry combat vehicles during the high-level meeting. The overall FRCV project is anticipated to cost over Rs 50,000 crore, aimed at modernising the force's Armoured Regiments.

(With inputs from ANI)