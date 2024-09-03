Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Defence Ministry to approve major Navy, Army projects worth over Rs 1 trn

Defence Ministry to approve major Navy, Army projects worth over Rs 1 trn

The Defence Ministry is poised to clear key projects, including the construction of advanced frigates for the Navy and the Army's plan to replace T-72 tanks with modern combat vehicles

defence

Representational image

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major boost for the Indian armed forces, the Defence Ministry is preparing to launch several significant projects, including the construction of seven advanced frigates for the Indian Navy and a proposal by the Indian Army to replace its T-72 tanks with modern Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs).

A meeting to discuss these initiatives, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is scheduled for Tuesday at South Block, reported ANI. It will be attended by key officials, including the Chief of Defence Staff, the three service chiefs, the Defence Secretary, and other relevant authorities.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is the Indian Navy’s Project 17 Bravo?


As part of its plan, the Indian Navy is set to acquire seven new warships under Project 17 Bravo, which will be the most advanced stealth frigates ever constructed in India, following the ongoing construction of the Nilgiri-class frigates. Defence officials have indicated that the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is likely to approve the issuance of a tender valued at around Rs 70,000 crore to Indian shipyards under the 'Make in India' initiative, including those in the private sector.

The tender is expected to involve Category A shipyards such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, Goa Shipyard Limited, and Larsen & Toubro, among others. To accelerate the project and minimise delays, the tender will likely be divided between two shipyards, although specific details will emerge once the project receives formal approval.

Currently, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Garden Reach Shipbuilders are constructing frigates under Project 17A (Nilgiri-class), with four frigates being built by MDL and three by GRSE.

The project is expected to significantly boost the Indian Navy's capabilities by the early 2030s, with the new frigates anticipated to enter service during that period.

More From This Section

aircraft, Military aircrafts

FWDA announces successful maiden flight of indigenous bomber aircraft

Sheikh Hasina

With 5 new charges, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina faces 89 murder cases

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy

Cabinet approves India's agreement with 14-member IPEF economic bloc

indian air force, iaf, fighter jets, Sukhoi aircrafts, republic day

Cabinet approves 240 aero-engines procurement for IAF's Su-30 MKI aircraft

Singapore

India-Singapore relations poised for bigger take-off: MEA on PM's visit


Indian Army’s proposal to replace Russian-origin T-72 tanks


The Indian Army's proposal to replace its Russian-origin T-72 tanks with 1,700 FRCVs will also be a key topic at the meeting. The Army plans to replace the T-72s with indigenous FRCVs, which will be developed under the Make-I procedure of the Defence Acquisition Procedure.

Indian vendors will be required to produce the tanks with over 60 per cent indigenous content, and major companies like Bharat Forge and Larsen & Toubro are expected to participate in the tender.

The Indian Army intends to complete the FRCV project in phases, with approximately 600 tanks being built in each phase. Additionally, the Army is expected to propose the acquisition of around 100 BMP-2 infantry combat vehicles during the high-level meeting. The overall FRCV project is anticipated to cost over Rs 50,000 crore, aimed at modernising the force's Armoured Regiments.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read

helicopter

Three Coast Guard crew missing after helicopter crashes off Gujarat coast

Netra, Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, Indian Air Force

Govt approves 240 aero-engines, SU-30 MKI jets from HAL. Why this matters

Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma plans Rs 9,000 crore raise for Bharat Serums acquisition

Reliance

Newly merged Star India-Viacom18 to boast cash reserves of over Rs 19K cr

IHCL Taj hotel brand

Relief to Tata's IHCL; Delhi HC bars 'Taj Iconic' from using 'Taj' name

Topics : Indian Navy BS Web Reports Defence plan Defence news Defence boost Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon