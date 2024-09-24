Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Balu Forge Industries shares jump 11%, hit all time high; here's why

Balu Forge Industries shares jump 11%, hit all time high; here's why

Shares of Balu Forge Industries soared up to 11.37 per cent, hitting their lifetime high at Rs 890 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade

equity trading volumes, share market

Representational Image

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Balu Forge Industries soared up to 11.37 per cent, hitting their lifetime high at Rs 890 per share on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade. The stock price jumped after the company announced the introduction of 7 Axis CNC machines from a prominent German manufacturer. These possess the capability to machine parts up to 3 metres in length. 

The major focus area for this acquisition of these machines is to move into a more elite category of machining companies that are capable of offering both advanced and critical machining solutions specific to industries like Railways, Defence, Aerospace and other critical precision industries globally, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

Balu Forge Industries is a precision engineering company engaged in manufacturing of crankshafts and forged components.

Balu Forge's products include crankshafts, carriage, chassis, transmission and clutches, turbine blades, oil and gas control, hydraulic motors, brake parts, hooks, and towing accessories. The company’s products are used in the automotive, defence, railways, and new energy space industries

The company reported a major 133.36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its net profit for the June quarter (Q1FY25), at Rs 24.06 crore. The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 10.31 crore in the same quarter of FY24. The company’s net sales surged to Rs 123 crore in the April-June period of FY25, up from Rs 69.62 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year.

Tha market capitalisation of Balu Forge Industries is Rs 8,453.59 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts at 85,050, Nifty nears 26,000; Broader markets, Metal up

forging & foundry, metal

Nifty Metal shines as Chinese central bank cuts interest rate

shares

Spandana Sphoorty shares gain 4% on plans to sell loans, stressed assets

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Power Grid gains 2% on securing transmission system project in Gujarat

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india

JPMorgan bullish on India, Japan; to allocate resources in Southeast Asia


Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 108.11 times with an earning per share of Rs 7.39. The 52-week high of the company’s share is Rs 890 while its 52-week low is Rs 154.55 a piece. 

At 2:04 PM, Balu Forge Industries shares pared most of its gains and were trading 0.88 higher at Rs 806.10. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.14 per cent higher at 85,050 levels. 


Also Read

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

Neogen Chemicals shares jump 6% after Axis Capital initiates coverage

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Sapphire Foods gains 14% to hit all-time high after multiple block deals

Senco gold

Senco Gold glitters, hits new high after ICICI Pru buys stake

Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M stock hits new high as m-cap nears Rs 4 trillion; zooms 100% in 10 mths

Jewellery, Art Work

This jewellery stock hit record high on plans to mull fundraise on Sept 26

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon