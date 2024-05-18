Stock Market Special Trading Session LIVE: NSE, BSE to conduct two-part session today
Stock Market Special Trading Session, Saturday, May 18, 2024: The NSE, and the BSE will conduct a special session to evaluate their disaster preparedness in the event of major disruptions
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market Special Trading Session LIVE, Saturday, May 18: Indian stock markets are open today, Saturday, for a special session. The National Stock Exchange (NSE), and the BSE will conduct a special, two-part session today, to evaluate their disaster preparedness in the event of major disruptions.
Trading volume, however, may remain thin as price bands have been lowered to 5 per cent for most stocks. Besides, global markets are also shut today.
Stock market timings today:
For the primary session (cash market), the morning block deal window will take place between 8:45 AM-9:00 AM, followed by the pre-open, which will run through 9:00 AM to 9:08 AM.
Trading during the first session (primary site) will run from 9:15 AM to 10:00 AM.
There will be a break till 11:15 AM.
For the second session (disaster recovery site), the pre-open session will run from 11:15 AM to 11:23 AM, followed by normal trading from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM.
Meanwhile, post-close order closing and modifications will be allowed till 1:00 PM.
Global markets
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Friday above the key 40,000 level for the first time in history, a day after hitting that benchmark in the previous trading session.
The 30-stock average rose 134.21 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 40,003.59. The S&P 500 inched up 6.17 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 5,303.27, while Nasdaq Composite ended down 12.35 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 16,685.97.
7:27 AM
ALERT :: Dow closes at record high above 40,000 to cinch a five-week winning streak
7:24 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.
First Published: May 18 2024 | 7:20 AM IST