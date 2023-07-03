Stock market highlights: Benchmark indices extended their winning ways into fourth straight day on Monday as investors lapped up shares of PSU banks and metals, and heavyweights like HDFC twins, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, and ITC. These shares jumped between 1 per cent and 5.5 per cent.The S&P BSE Sensex settled at a fresh closing high of 65,205, soaring 486 points or 0.75 per cent. The index hit an intra-day record high of 65,248. The broader Nifty50, meanwhile, zoomed 141 points, or 0.73 per cent, to shut shop at 19,330. The index, too, scaled an all-time high of 19,336 in the intra-day trade. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap 100 index gained 0.28 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index ended 1.3 per cent higher. Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index advanced over 3.7 per cent, followed by the Nifty Metal index (up 1 per cent), and the Nifty Bank and FMCG indices (up 1 per cent each).