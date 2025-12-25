Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 07:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Lifestyle / Christmas 2025 guide: Know date, origin, history, and why it is celebrated

Christmas 2025 guide: Know date, origin, history, and why it is celebrated

The most joyful time of the year is here, with Christmas set to be celebrated on Thursday, Dec 25 globally. Also, this date has been recognised as a United States federal holiday since the late 1800s

Christmas 2025

Christmas 2025, Date and History. Photo: AdobeStock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Christmas 2025 Date: Christmas, observed every year on December 25, is among the most widely celebrated festivals in the world. While it marks a sacred religious occasion for Christians, it has also evolved into a global cultural event that transcends faith, geography and tradition. 
 
On this day, Christians commemorate the birth of Jesus of Nazareth, the spiritual leader whose teachings influenced their faith. Customs include giving and receiving gifts, decorating Christmas trees, going to church, and dining with loved ones. 
 
Many anticipate Santa Claus's coming as well. The United States has recognised Christmas Day as a federal holiday since the late 1800s, and it falls on a Thursday, December 25, in 2025. 
 

History of Christmas

The decision to celebrate Christmas on December 25 was influenced by a number of factors. In addition to falling 9 months after March 25, which many considered to be the vernal equinox and the date associated with the conception of Jesus Christ, this day was designated as the winter solstice in the Roman calendar. 
 
Christmas was banned in Puritan England because it was seen to be associated with intoxication and bad behaviour. In 1660, the government reinstated the celebration as an official holiday in England.

Also Read

Merry Christmas 2025

Merry Christmas 2025: Best wishes and messages to send to your loved ones

Restaurants, pubs

Christmas-New Year week brings cheer as restaurants, pubs eye 30% uptickpremium

Tu Meri Main Tera

Tu Meri Main Tera sees muted advance booking ahead of Christmas release

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog, Traffic, Traffic jam

Delhi traffic advisory for Christmas: Check alternate routes, diversions

Christmas 2025 bank holiday

Bank holiday on Christmas: Banks to stay shut for five days in many states

 
In 1834, the UK government declared Christmas Day to be a bank holiday. English writers of the 19th century then contributed to the development and spread of contemporary Christmas customs. 
 
One of the most well-known novelists of the Victorian era, Charles Dickens, authored A Christmas Carol in 1843. The book was an immediate hit and had a big impact on how people perceived Christmas as a time for compassion, family, and goodwill. 

Origin of the Christmas date

The United States made Christmas a federal holiday on June 26, 1870, according to a blog post by John De Gree titled A History of Christmas in America. 
 
Church Fathers encouraged the idea of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, and the Church formally designated December 25 as the date of commemoration in the early fourth century.
 
The precise date of Christ's birth has long been disputed by academics, but early Christians connected Jesus to the Sun by employing expressions like "Sun of righteousness." The first recorded Christmas celebration in Rome took place on December 25, AD 336, and the Romans commemorated the winter solstice on the same day. 

Significance of Christmas

Christmas is fundamentally a celebration of the idea that God entered the world in human form to offer salvation, forgiveness, and hope. It has also grown to represent compassion, harmony, and our common humanity over time. The spiritual message of love and kindness continues to define the core of Christmas, despite its commercial development.
 
Nowadays, a large population of the world celebrates Christmas. A wider celebration of the festival has been encouraged by Christian minorities and international cultural influences. The secular aspects of Christmas, including gift-giving, decorations, and Christmas trees, have been welcomed in nations like Japan, where Christians make up a small portion of the population. 
 

More From This Section

Christmas in India

Best places to celebrate Christmas in India: Top cities & festive hotspots

Christmas

Christmas gift ideas: Thoughtful presents that won't stretch your budget

Best places to visit in winters in India

Clean air escapes: 10 Indian places with best AQI to visit this December

Human Rights Day 2025

Human Rights Day 2025: Date, theme, history, significance, quotes and more

Children's Day 2025

Happy Children's Day 2025: Best wishes, messages and Chacha Nehru quotes

Topics : Christmas Christmas in India Christmastime

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayChristmas WishesGold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Metro ExpansionIMD Weather Forecast TodayBank HolidaysTATA Avinya LaunchUS Removes H-1B Visa LotteryReduce GST on Air Purifiers
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon