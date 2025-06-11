Last day! Sacheerome IPO ends today; subscription rises 52x, GMP at 40%

Sacheerome IPO details

Sacheerome aims to raise ₹61.62 crore through the SME offering comprising a fresh issue of 6.04 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Shares of Sacheerome will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, June 16, 2025.

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹96 to ₹102 per equity share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,15,200 to subscribe for a minimum of one lot comprising 1,200 shares. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) can bid for a minimum of two lots consisting of 2,400 shares with a minimum investment amount of ₹2,44,800.