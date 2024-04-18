Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Buy: Here's why HDFC Securities recommends BDL, Escorts

Stocks to Buy: Here's why HDFC Securities recommends BDL, Escorts

On the broader market outlook, Vinay Rajani technical & derivative analyst of HDFC Securities says the Nifty has reached crucial support zone of 22,000 - 21,000 on the charts.

Web Exclusive
Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 6:38 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After registering a fall of more than 680 points from an all time high of 22,775, the Nifty has reached the crucial support zone of 22,000-22,100, derived from 50-DEMA and upward sloping trend line on the weekly chart.

A level below 22,000 could drag Nifty towards next support of 21,700. On the higher side 22,400-22,500 band is expected to offer resistance in the Nifty.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


BUY
Escorts
Target: Rs 3,215
Stop-loss: Rs 2,950

The stock price has broken out from downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart with jump in volumes. Primary trend has been bullish as stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly charts. The stock is placed above all important moving averages, which indicates bullish trend on all time frames.

Buy
BDL
Target: Rs 1,980
Stop-loss: Rs 1,725

The stock price has broken out from the consolidation which held for previous four months. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on short term charts. The stock is placed above all important moving averages, which indicates bullish trend on all time frames. Defense stocks have been showing strength for last couple of weeks.

(Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are personal).

Also Read

BDL, Bharat Forge: How to trade defence related stocks? Get tech view here

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Escorts Kubota plunges 10%, hits 5-month low on disappointing Q3 results

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Nifty IT index likely to rebound, Nifty Auto may weaken; suggests charts

Sebi orders to attach bank, demat account of Anugrah to recover dues

Bulls to dance on D-street despite recent rise in geopolitical tensions

Asian stock markets slide as Federal Reserve dithers on rate cuts

Modest rise in net SIP inflows in FY24 owing to jump in redemptions by 54%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Market technicalsMarket OutlookHDFC SecuritiesBharat DynamicsEscortsstocks technical analysistechnical chartstechnical analysis

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 6:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story