Stocks to Watch today, Aug 20: HAL, TaMo, Paytm, CIL, GMR Power, Coforge

Stocks to Watch, August 20, 2025: Indian equities are poised for a negative start, amid mixed global cues. Last seen, GIFT Nifty futures were down 67 points at 24,967.

Globally, investors await the Federal Reserve's annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from August 21 to August 23, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments will be scrutinised for any clues on the central bank's outlook on the economy and monetary policy.

Overnight, US markets settled mixed, with the Dow Jones up 0.02 per cent, but the S&P 500 down 0.59 per cent and the Nasdaq down 1.46 per cent.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Chinese markets traded mixed after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) kept the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) unchanged at 3 per cent, while the five-year LPR was at 3.5 per cent. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Last checked, mainland China's CSI 300 was flat and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.86 per cent. That apart, Japan's Nikkei fell 1.58 per cent after the country's exports dropped 2.6 per cent year over year in July, notching their steepest drop in over four years. South Korea's Kospi slipped 2.03 per cent. However, Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.26 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks to watch on Wednesday, August 20, 2025: Aditya Infotech: The company reported a net profit of ₹44 crore in Q1FY26, as compared to ₹30.4 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹740 crore, as against ₹636 crore a year ago. Paytm: Motilal Oswal AMC, through its various schemes, bought an Motilal Oswal AMC, through its various schemes, bought an additional 26.31 lakh shares (representing a 0.41 per cent stake) in Paytm , according to reports. HAL: The government cleared the ₹62,000 crore order to procure 97 additional indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) The government cleared the ₹62,000 crore order to procure 97 additional indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A fighter jets from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Hero MotoCorp: The company launched the new Glamour X 125, India’s most futuristic 125cc motorcycle. Tata Motors: The company's subsidiary, TML CV Holdings Pte. Ltd., has filed a Euro 14.1 billion offer document with Italy's Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) for a tender offer on Iveco Group. Coforge: Coforge has Coforge has climbed the ranks in the mid-tier Indian information technology (IT) services space and is entangled in stiff competition with Mphasis, Hexaware and Persistent Systems to emerge as the next big company after LTIMindtree. According to data, Coforge is currently ranked number eight, behind LTIMIndtree and Mphasis.

Ramco Cements: Chennai-based cement major The Ramco Cements said on Tuesday that it is targeting a revenue of around Rs 16,000 crore in the next four to five years, up from around Rs 8,539 crore in FY25. Hindustan Zinc: The company will aim to The company will aim to expand into uranium mining if the government opens up the sector to private players, its chief executive Arun Misra told Reuters on Tuesday. Coal India: State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) signed a pact with Konkan Railway Corporation to develop rail infrastructure for the company and its subsidiaries. Fusion Finance: Microlender Fusion Finance Limited (FFL) is targeting recoveries of around ₹200 crore over the next 12 months from its ₹3,400 crore stressed assets book, which includes written-off loans and non-performing assets (NPAs).

Globe Civil Projects: The company received an order from the Haryana Cricket Association, Bhiwani, for the construction of an International Cricket Stadium at Lohat, District Jhajjar, Haryana. Lloyds Metals and Energy: The company has emerged as a successful bidder for the Tandsi-III and Tandsi-III extension coking coal mine, securing the project with a premium of 10.5 per cent in the Madhya Pradesh–Maharashtra border. IRFC: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has sanctioned and executed agreements for a fresh term loan facility of ₹199.7 crore with Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation Limited (SITCO) to support the development of the Surat Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH).