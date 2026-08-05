Stocks to buy today: Two breakout ideas from HDFC Securities

Disclaimer: This article is written by Vinay Rajani, senior technical analyst, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nifty snapped its four-session winning streak, declining 159 points to close at 24,614. The index remained under pressure through most of the session and partially filled the upward gap created yesterday between 24,429 and 24,515. Despite profit booking from higher levels, Nifty remains in an overall uptrend, trading above all key moving averages. Immediate resistance is placed near 24,770, coinciding with the 200-day SMA, while support is seen at 24,375, aligned with the 200-day EMA.

Sectoral indices on the NSE settled lower on Tuesday. Barring Nifty Media and Nifty Metal, all the other sectoral indices on the NSE settled lower. Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.29 per cent lower and Nifty Smallcap 100 settled higher by 0.23 per cent.