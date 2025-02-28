Stocks to Watch, Feb 28: PFC, Paytm, JSW Infra, M&M, Tata Power, LIC

Stock market today, Friday, February 28: Indian stock markets are likely to be influenced by the persistent selling of Indian equities by FIIs, Trump tariffs, the country’s Q3 GDP data scheduled for release later today, along with weak global cues.

At 7:24 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were lower by around 140 points at 22,542, hinting at a gap-down start.

Meanwhile, here are a few stocks likely to be in focus today:

Power Finance Corporation: State-owned PFC has signed an initial pact to provide ₹26,800 crore in financing to power utilities in Madhya Pradesh. This funding will support capital expenditure projects for entities such as Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company Ltd (MPPGCL), Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd (MPPTCL), and MP distribution companies. The financial assistance will be directed towards crucial infrastructure projects, including the development of new supercritical thermal units, solar power plants, renovation and modernization of hydropower stations, power evacuation networks, smart metering, and loss reduction initiatives under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Paytm: Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma announced that AI-powered features, which do not require high manpower, will drive profitability for Paytm in the next two years. The company has partnered with Perplexity AI to integrate the startup's AI search features within its application. This integration will allow users to ask questions, explore topics in Indian languages, and make financial decisions.

JSW Infrastructure: JSW Infra is seeking inorganic growth opportunities to expand its logistics business. The company has submitted bids to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for certain acquisitions. JSW Infra aims to leverage acquisitions of container freight station (CFS) and inland container depot (ICD) businesses in the future. The company has guided for a capital expenditure of ₹39,000 crore by FY30, with ₹30,000 crore earmarked for its ports business and ₹9,000 crore for logistics.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra South Africa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to undertake an in-depth feasibility study on the potential establishment of a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) vehicle assembly facility in the country. Mahindra South Africa is also increasing its productive capacity at its assembly facility operation by AIH Logistics in KwaZulu-Natal province.

Tata Power: Tata Power's solar manufacturing arm, TP Solar, has secured an order worth Rs 632 crore for the supply of 292.5 MWp solar modules from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The project is part of SECI's larger 400 MWp tender and will be delivered between October 2025 and January 2026.

Ola Electric: Ola Electric has eliminated its regional warehouses across India and will now leverage its 4,000 retail stores nationwide for maintaining vehicle inventory, spare parts, accessories, and last-mile deliveries. This strategic move is expected to boost Ebitda margins by almost 10 percent, improve inventory management, and accelerate customer deliveries.

HCLTech: HCLTech has partnered with Children’s Minnesota, one of the largest pediatric health systems in the US, to improve operational efficiency, streamline service delivery, and enhance patient care through AI. HCLTech will use its AI Force platform to optimise Children’s Minnesota’s operational systems with a scalable digital solution.

Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank: The RBI has rolled back the excess 25 percent risk weights on the exposures of banks to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and Micro-Finance Institutions (MFIs) that were raised in November 2023. This reduction will support growth and improve CET-1 (Common Equity Tier 1) for banks, enhancing their ability to absorb potential shocks to asset quality, and benefit universal banks with significant exposure to the MFI sector, such as Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank among others.

Coal India: Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, will impose a "Singrauli Punarasthapan (rejuvenation) Charge" of Rs 300 per tonne on coal dispatches across all its mines from May 1, 2025. This additional charge is expected to generate around Rs 3,877.50 crore. The levy will be applied uniformly on top of the notified price of coal.

UltraTech Cement, Polycab India, KEI Industries, Havells India, and RR Kabel: Shares of these companies slipped up to 21 percent on the BSE on Thursday amid heavy volumes after UltraTech Cement announced its foray into the wire and cable (W&C) segment with an investment of ₹1,800 crore over the next two years. Analysts believe margins of W&C companies may contract in the coming years due to aggressive pricing by UltraTech. Among the W&C stocks, KEI (down 21 percent at ₹2,997.7), RR Kabel (down 20 percent at ₹890.7), and Polycab (down 19 percent at ₹4,673.9) tanked over 18 percent each. Havells (₹1,449.6) and Finolex Cables (₹839.4) were down 5 percent.

Signature Global: Realty firm Signature Global is targeting to achieve zero net debt during the next fiscal year on healthy internal cash flow supported by strong consumer demand for its residential projects in Gurugram. The company has reduced its net debt in the October-December quarter to Rs 740 crore, from Rs 1,020 crore at the end of the second quarter of this fiscal year. Signature Global net debt stood at Rs 1,160 crore at the end of the 2023-24 financial year.

ABB India: Swiss-headquartered ABB expects India to become its third-largest market for its electrification division. ABB looks to double its factory capacity at Nelamangala, close to Bengaluru, with an investment of $20 million. Another $30 million is to be invested for a new power lab to enhance ABB’s research and development facility in Hyderabad. At present, the US and China are ABB’s top two markets for electrification.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: LIC has received a demand notice of Rs 479.88 crore for short payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for 2020-21. The demand notice pertains to wrong availment and short reversal of Input Tax Credit (ITC), interest on late payments, and short payment of tax liability. The order is appealable before the Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals), Mumbai.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd: Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled the ambitious Bharat Ports Global — a consortium of public sector companies that will bid for international opportunities and increase India’s heft in the global maritime economy. The consortium will drive port expansion, operations, and financing to position India as a key player in international trade and logistics. IPRCL is a joint venture between 11 central government-owned ports and railways PSU Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, which will look at infrastructure development.

Coffee Day Enterprises: The Chennai bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) set aside insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL), the parent company of Café Coffee Day. The insolvency proceedings against CDEL began when the Bengaluru bench of the NCLT admitted a plea filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd (IDBITSL) on August 8, 20247.

Castrol India: British energy giant BP Plc may sell its global lubricant business as part of its “global strategic review”. BP, the ultimate holding company of Castrol India, owns a 51 percent stake in the Indian company valued at ₹11,000 crore ($1.26 billion). Bankers estimate that BP’s global sale of the lubricant business could fetch up to $10 billion.