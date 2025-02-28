Nifty: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak suggests Short Strangle for weekly F&O expiry

Nifty Today:

Strategy Details:

Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle

Expiry: 6 March 2025

Strike Prices: Sell 22,000 PE and Sell 23,000 CE

Net Premium Inflow: Rs 33

Stop Loss: 64 points

Target: Capture the entire premium inflow

Rationale:

>> 22,000 will likely act as a key support for Nifty share price, while 23,000 remains the immediate barrier on the upside.

>> Technical oscillators on Nifty chart indicate a potential stabilising effect after the sharp selloff.

>> The Nifty index is expected to trade within 22,000–23,000 range over the coming week.

>> Short Strangles are ideal strategies to capitalise on Theta decay.

====================

Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is senior vice president and head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.