Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Nifty: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak suggests Short Strangle for weekly F&O expiry

Nifty: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak suggests Short Strangle for weekly F&O expiry

Stock Market Today: The Nifty index is expected to trade within 22,000-23,000 range over the coming week

Nifty Bank NSE | Bloomberg
Stock Market Today: Technical oscillators on Nifty chart indicate a potential stabilising effect after the sharp selloff | Photo: Bloomberg
Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 6:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nifty Today:

  Strategy Details:
 
Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
Expiry: 6 March 2025
Strike Prices: Sell 22,000 PE and Sell 23,000 CE
Net Premium Inflow: Rs 33
Stop Loss: 64 points

Also Read

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities shares Nifty outlook, 2 stocks to buy today

Stock Market: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Sec suggests Nifty Bull Call Spread

Naukri stock flirting with trouble; can slide another 20% if this happens

Death Cross Alert: 5 stocks on the verge of crashing; check details

Shriram Finance, Himadri Speciality: Osho Krishan picks stocks to buy today

Target: Capture the entire premium inflow
 
Rationale:
 
>> 22,000 will likely act as a key support for Nifty share price, while 23,000 remains the immediate barrier on the upside.
 
>> Technical oscillators on Nifty chart indicate a potential stabilising effect after the sharp selloff.
 
>> The Nifty index is expected to trade within 22,000–23,000 range over the coming week.
 
>> Short Strangles are ideal strategies to capitalise on Theta decay.
     
====================
Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is senior vice president and head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt appoints Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey as next Sebi chief

Premium

Bandhan Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank major beneficiaries of RBI move

BII, Calvert Impact commit $40 mn to Vivriti AMC's GIFT City fund

Stock market poised to see partial recovery this year from deepest rout

Premium

SIP closures more pronounced in direct space amid equity market fall

Topics :Stock callsMarketsNifty F&ONifty 50Nifty50Nifty OutlookDerivative tradingderivative strategy

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 6:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story