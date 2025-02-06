Stocks to watch on Thursday, February 6, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to start Thursday's session in positive territory, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures. GIFT Nifty futures were quoted at the 23,812 level, 39 points higher than Nifty50 futures. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei traded higher by 0.12 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was up 0.64 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite was up 0.15 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.12 per cent, and the Asia Dow traded down 0.22 per cent on Thursday morning. Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices ended higher as investors digested earnings and rate cut prospects. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite settled higher by 0.19 per cent. The broader S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with gains of 0.39 per cent and 0.71 per cent, respectively. On Wednesday, the key benchmarks settled in negative territory, with the BSE Sensex closing at 78,271.28, down 312.53 points or 0.40 per cent, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,696.30, dropping 40.95 points or 0.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Thursday, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch

Earnings today: State Bank of India, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Trent, Britannia Industries, BSE, Aurobindo Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, UNO Minda, Apollo Tyres, Cochin Shipyard, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, KPI Green Energy, and Reliance Communications.

Swiggy: The company's The company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 799 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 574.4 crore in the same period last year. The company's consolidated revenue from operations grew 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,993 crore, up from Rs 3,049 crore in Q3FY24. Swiggy’s gross order value (GOV)—the total worth of all orders placed on its platform—rose 38 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 12,165 crore. The company also reported a 2 per cent Y-o-Y reduction in consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) loss, which stood at Rs 490 crore.

Reliance Power: The Anil Ambani-led firm United Spirits: The company has decided to close its Hyderabad factory operations. This closure is part of the Supply Chain Agility Program approved in January 2023. The estimated closure date for factory operations at this unit is set for July 31, 2025. The Anil Ambani-led firm reported a consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) of Rs 41.95 crore in Q3FY25. The company had recovered from a loss in the previous quarter and had reported a profit of Rs 2,878.15 crore in Q2FY25 due to an exceptional gain of Rs 3,230.42 crore after the deconsolidation of a subsidiary. Reliance Power had reported a loss of Rs 1,136.75 crore in Q3FY24. The company's revenue from operations fell 4.6 per cent to Rs 1,852 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 1,943 crore in the corresponding period last year. Expenses decreased by 33 per cent to Rs 2,109.56 crore in Q3FY25, against Rs 3,167.49 crore in the previous year.

Cummins India: The company reported a net profit of Rs 514 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 455 crore in the same period last year, beating the estimated Rs 478 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 3040 crore, up from Rs 2500 crore year-on-year. Ebitda rose to Rs 600 crore from Rs 540 crore in Q3FY24, exceeding the estimated Rs 526 crore. However, the Ebitda margin declined to 19.73 per cent from 21.46 per cent a year ago, though it remained higher than the estimated 19 per cent. The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share.

Welspun Corp: The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 672.19 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 293.70 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, the company's total income declined to Rs 3,656.57 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 4,758.17 crore a year ago. Expenses reduced to Rs 3,351.36 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 4,438.79 crore Y-o-Y.

Happiest Minds: The company reported a 16 per cent Y-o-Y drop in profit after tax (PAT) for Q3FY25 at Rs 50 crore due to higher finance costs. However, revenue for the quarter grew 27.5 per cent to Rs 553 crore compared to the year-ago period.

GE Power India: The company has received a purchase order from NTPC worth Rs 13.75 crore.

Sula Vineyards: The company's consolidated net profit fell to Rs 28.06 crore in Q3FY25, down from Rs 42.98 crore in Q3FY24. The company's total revenue declined 0.4 per cent, while total expenses rose about 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y. Sula’s core profit margin contracted to 24.8 per cent from 33.5 per cent a year ago.

UltraTech Cement: The company announced the commissioning of an additional 0.6 MTPA grinding capacity at its existing unit in Sonar Bangla, West Bengal.

Info Edge: The Q3FY25 net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent stood at Rs 242.59 crore, up 61 per cent compared to the same period last year. The revenue from operations—on a consolidated basis—was nearly 15 per cent higher at Rs 722.3 crore in Q3FY25. Info Edge’s board also approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs will open bookings for all nine variants on February 14, 2025.

Apollo Micro Systems: The company posted an 83 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 18.24 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 9.96 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's total income increased 62 per cent to Rs 149.37 crore, compared to Rs 91.84 crore a year ago.