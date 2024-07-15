Stocks to watch, July 15: HCLTech, DMart, RVNL, IREDA, Zomato, Lupin

Stocks to watch on July 15: Benchmark indices Sensex may see a higher opening today, buoyed by a positive global sentiment despite mixed cues.

At 6:47 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a major uptick of 91 points at 24,613, suggesting a gap-up start for the bourses.

In the US, markets closed higher on Friday with the Dow Jones climbing 0.62 per cent to settle near record levels, while the Nasdaq rose 0.63 per cent and the S&P 500 gained 0.55 per cent.

However, Asian markets showed a mixed performance. Australia’s ASX200 increased 0.86 per cent, whereas Korea’s Kospi slipped marginally 0.07 per cent.

Japanese markets remained closed today due to a public holiday. Japan’s Nikkei, however,settled 2.45 per cent on Friday, July 12.

The European markets finished on a positive note with Germany's DAX rising by 1.15 per cent and the UK's FTSE gaining 0.36 per cent.



Back home, the retail inflation rate for June reversed a five-month downward trend, surpassing the 5 per cent mark primarily due to higher food prices. The development has led analysts to anticipate the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintaining a pause on policy rate changes. Additionally, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) showed robust growth, reaching a seven-month high of 5.9 per cent in May.



Investors will also eye June's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data and trade figures, which will be released later in the day.

Furthermore, on July 12, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers, acquiring shares worth Rs 4,021.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares amounting to Rs 1,651.45 crore.

Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to keep an eye on July 15:

HCLTechnologies: HCLTechnologies reported a 6.8 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 4,257 crore for Q1, despite a 1.6 per cent drop in revenue to Rs 28,057 crore and a 4.4 per cent decline in Ebit to Rs 4,795 crore. The Ebit margin slipped from 17.6 per cent to 17.1 per cent. Dollar revenue fell 1.9 per cent, and constant currency revenue decreased 1.6 per cent.

The company forecasts a 3-5 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in constant currency for FY25 and expects an Ebit margin of 18-19 per cent. An interim dividend of Rs 12 per share was declared.

5paisa Capital: 5paisa Capital achieved a 39 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 20.1 crore, with revenue growing by 21 per cent to Rs 102.3 crore in Q1 on a consolidated basis.



IREDA: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) reported a 30.2 per cent spike in net profit to Rs 383.7 crore for Q1, alongside a 37.6 per cent increase in net interest income to Rs 507.8 crore year-on-year.



Avenue Supermarts: Avenue Supermarts (DMart) saw a 17.5 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 774 crore, with revenue rising by 18.6 per cent to Rs 14,069 crore in Q1. Ebitda surged 18 per cent to Rs 1,221 crore, maintaining a flat margin at 8.7 per cent on a consolidated basis.



Marico: Marico aims for double-digit revenue growth in the medium term, with domestic revenue expected to outpace volume growth from Q1FY25.

RVNL: Rail Vikas Nigam secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a project worth Rs 132.6 crore from Central Railway for OHE modification work in Nagpur division.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Alembic Pharmaceuticals received tentative US FDA approval for Selexipag for injection, indicated for pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment.



Geojit Financial Services: Geojit Financial Services witnessed a 107.5 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 45.81 crore, as revenue jumped 56.2 per cent to Rs 181.2 crore in Q1 on a consolidated basis.

Lupin: Lupin received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA for its Gujarat facility with no observations noted during the inspection period.

Piramal Pharma: Piramal Pharma completed a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at its PPDS Ahmedabad facility by the US FDA with no Form 483 observations.

Apollo Micro Systems: Apollo Micro Systems won a Make II project from the Indian Army for a Vehicle Mounted Counter Swarm Drone System (VMCSDS) (Version I).

Suven Pharma: Suven Pharmaceuticals received a Form 483 with two procedural observations following a US FDA inspection of Casper Pharma in Hyderabad and acquired a 51 per cent stake in Sapala Organics.

Zomato: Zomato dissolved its step-down subsidiary, Zomato Slovakia, effective July 12.



Bhansali Engineering Polymers: Bhansali Engineering Polymers posted a 5.6 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 53.4 crore, with revenue climbing 15.5 per cent to Rs 340 crore in Q1. Ebitda increased by 8.9 per cent to Rs 61.6 crore, although the margin decreased from 19.2 per cent to 18.1 per cent.



Plastiblends India: Plastiblends India reported a 41.8 per cent surge in net profit to Rs 10.8 crore, with revenue growing 8.1 per cent to Rs 211.6 crore in Q1. Ebitda zoomed 24.3 per cent to Rs 16.3 crore, with the margin expanding from 6.7 per cent to 7.7 per cent.



Central Bank of India: Central Bank of India entered a strategic co-lending partnership with Arka Fincap to offer MSME loans.



Jupiter Wagons: Jupiter Wagons raised Rs 800 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), which received 3.5 times oversubscription.



PTC India Financial Services: PTC India Financial Services appointed R Balaji as MD & CEO, effective July 12.



Bank of Maharashtra: Bank of Maharashtra will consider raising long-term bonds through a public issue or private placement during FY25 in its upcoming board meeting on July 18.