Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 06:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Whirlpool Q4 results: Net profit rises 50% to to ₹119 crore, revenue up 15%

Whirlpool Q4 results: Net profit rises 50% to to ₹119 crore, revenue up 15%

Whirlpool India reported ₹119 crore Q4 profit on strong revenue and a ₹7 crore insurance gain. Full-year profit rose 62%, and a ₹5 per share dividend was announced

Whirlpool

Consolidated revenue from operations during Q4 FY25 rose by 15.6 per cent to ₹2,004.67 crore, up from ₹1,733.99 crore in Q4 FY24. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consumer durables major Whirlpool of India Ltd reported a 50.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹119.47 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) ended March 2025, driven by higher revenue and a gain from an insurance settlement. 
In the same quarter of the previous financial year (Q4 FY24), the company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹79.45 crore, according to its regulatory filing.
 
The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 50 per cent, translating to ₹5 per equity share on a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2024–25.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations during Q4 FY25 rose by 15.6 per cent to ₹2,004.67 crore, up from ₹1,733.99 crore in Q4 FY24.  ALSO READ: Whirlpool soars 10% as PE firms eye stake; stock up 33% thus far in April
 
 
Total expenses in the quarter increased by 13.8 per cent to ₹1,889.62 crore, compared to ₹1,660.39 crore in the same period last year.

Also Read

Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net profit up 13% to Rs 513 crore on strong growth

max healthcare

Max Healthcare Q4 results: Profit rises 27% at ₹319 cr, dividend declared

Pfizer

Pfizer Q4 net profit jumps 85% to ₹331 crore; revenue rises 8.3%

Q4, Q4 results

Man Infraconstruction Q4 results: PAT rises 50% to ₹97 crore on lower costs

Max Healthcare

Max Healthcare Q4 net profit rises 26.8% to Rs 319 crore, revenue up 32%

 

FY25 Performance 

For the full financial year FY25, Whirlpool India reported a consolidated net profit of ₹362.78 crore, marking a 61.7 per cent jump over ₹224.3 crore in FY24.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 15.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,919.37 crore, compared to ₹6,829.79 crore in FY24.
 
Total expenses for FY25 stood at ₹7,627.04 crore, against ₹6,667.35 crore the previous year.
 
Total income for FY25 rose 16 per cent year-on-year to ₹8,110.16 crore, up from ₹6,993.59 crore in FY24.
 

Insurance Gain and Exceptional Items 

Whirlpool reported an insurance gain of ₹7 crore under “Exceptional Items” during the quarter. This follows a fire incident at its warehouse in Alipur, Delhi, on 25 March 2024.
 
In its financial statement, the company noted: “Exceptional item of ₹18.91 crore in the standalone and consolidated statement of profit and loss for the year ended 31 March 2024 represents the loss due to the fire at the warehouse in Delhi. During the current financial year, the Company received an insurance claim amounting to ₹7 crore against the fire loss. The amount has been duly accounted for and disclosed under 'Exceptional Items' in the statement of profit and loss. Follow-up procedures for recovery of the remaining claim amount are ongoing.”
 

More From This Section

Hindalco

Hindalco Q4 net profit jumps 66% to Rs 5,284 crore, revenue up 16%

fund, revenue

HT Media Q4 results: Profit rises to Rs 51.36 cr, revenue at Rs 513.57 cr

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

ACME Solar Holdings Q4 results: Net profit dips 77% to Rs 122 crore

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q4 results today: NHPC, Dixon Tech, Hindalco on May 20; see full list

Q4, Q4 results

New India Assurance's Q4 FY25 net profit declines 2% to ₹347 crore

Topics : Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon