Ircon International secures work order of Rs 253 cr

From South Western Railway, Indian Railways
Ircon International announced that South Western Railway, Indian Railway has awarded the work to the company for survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of KAVACH equipment and other associated works over 778 RKM of Bengaluru and Mysuru Divisions of South Western Railway.
The value of the order is Rs 253.56 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content