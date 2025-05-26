Stocks to Watch, May 26: JSW Steel, NTPC, Glenmark Pharma, ONGC, Info Edge

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, May 26, 2025: Domestic equity markets are likely to continue their upward movement, taking cues from Asian peers amid positive global developments.

GIFT Nifty hinted at a higher start for domestic stocks. The early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 60 points or 0.24 per cent at 24,940 as of 7:40 AM.

Equities in Asia edged higher after US President Donald Trump extended the deadline for 50 per cent European tariffs until July 9. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was higher by 0.75 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was up 0.9 per cent.

Future contracts of Euro Stoxx 50 rose 1.5 per cent while those for the Wall Street benchmark were up over 1 per cent. However, US stocks closed last Friday lower on tariff uncertainties. The S&P 500 index fell by 0.67 per cent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.61 per cent.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to watch during today’s session:

Q4 earnings corner:

NTPC: The state-owned power producer posted a net profit of ₹7,897.14 crore, marking an increase of almost 22 per cent for the March quarter of FY25, supported by improved operational performance.

Transrail Lighting: The engineering and project services company reported a 27 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching ₹126.57 crore, driven by a strong rise in revenue and record new orders.

Ashok Leyland: The Commercial vehicle (CV) major reported its highest-ever quarterly and annual revenue, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), and net profit. At ₹1,130.09 crore, its net profit in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25) was 32 per cent higher than the ₹853.41 crore reported in the year-ago period.

JSW Steel: The steel producer reported a 15.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,503 crore in Q4FY25. The rise was on the back of lower coking coal prices and improving margins.

Reliance General Insurance: The arm of Reliance Capital recently acquired by IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), reported 12.5 per cent growth in net profit to ₹315 crore for the financial year ended in March 2025.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The pharma major reported a net profit of ₹4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against a net loss of ₹1,218.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Revenue rose 6.77 per cent to ₹3,220.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025.

Other stocks in news:

ONGC: The state-owned company has made promising offshore oil and gas discoveries in the Mumbai Offshore basin that could help augment production in the near future. The discoveries, which have been named Suryamani and Vajramani, were made in OALP-VI block MB-OSHP-2020/2 and OALP-III block MB-OSHP- 2018/1, both in the offshore Mumbai basin.

Info Edge (India): The shareholders of the company have approved a plan to invest up to ₹1,000 crore in its third venture fund. The infusion will enable the Noida-based firm to increase its backing of early-stage startups.

Jaiprakash Associates: The lenders of the company have approved a planned cash expenditure of ₹936.27 crore for the ongoing quarter to help the company sustain its operations. The approved sum includes routine operational expenses amounting to ₹856.73 crore, along with one-time expenses of ₹79.54 crore.

Havells (India): The company will invest ₹340 crore to expand cable manufacturing capacity at its Alwar plant. Following this expansion, the plant's total annual cable capacity will reach 41.45 lakh kilometres. This capacity enhancement and capital expenditure aim to meet the growing demand for cables and improve operational efficiencies.

Sun Pharma: The company will invest $25 million in US-based Pharmazz. As part of the agreement, Sun Pharma will receive the option to negotiate licensing rights for the marketing and distribution of Sovateltide in select developed market countries.

Bajaj Auto: The auto maker's subsidiary entered into a call option agreement with Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH and Pierer Industrie AG, securing the right to purchase shares held by Pierer Industrie AG in Pierer Bajaj AG. A cash consideration of approximately Euro 50.65 million (equivalent to Rs 491.3 crore) will be payable upon the exercise of all 50,000 options outlined in the agreement.

Lloyds Engineering Works: The company received an order worth ₹20.67 crore from Cochin Shipyard to supply fin stabiliser systems. The contract covers the supply, installation, commissioning, training, and spares of Fin Stabiliser systems.