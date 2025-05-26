Monday, May 26, 2025 | 10:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Muthoot FinCorp Q4 results: Profit dips 20% to ₹192 cr despite revenue rise

Muthoot FinCorp Q4 results: Profit dips 20% to ₹192 cr despite revenue rise

The revenue of the company during the quarter improved to Rs 1,479 crore from Rs 1,197 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Muthoot FinCorp said in a statement

At the same time, revenue also increased to Rs 5,551 crore from Rs 4,016 crore in the preceding financial year. | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Muthoot FinCorp, a group company of Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), on Monday reported a 20 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 192 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The NBFC firm primarily in gold loans had earned a standalone net profit of Rs 240 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24.

The revenue of the company during the quarter improved to Rs 1,479 crore from Rs 1,197 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Muthoot FinCorp said in a statement.

Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 32,055 crore, up 46 per cent from Rs 21,923 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, it added.

 

For the entire financial year ended March 2025, the company reported a 40 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 787 crore against Rs 563 crore in FY24.

At the same time, revenue also increased to Rs 5,551 crore from Rs 4,016 crore in the preceding financial year.

The board has also approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), subordinated debt, perpetual debt, and commercial papers (CPs) during the current financial year, to support the company's growth and capital requirements, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 26 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

